A 32-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest on a Brooklyn street early Sunday, cops said. The victim got into an argument with his killer on New Lots Ave. near Mother Gaston Blvd. in Brownsville about 3 a.m., cops said. As the quarrel escalated, the victim’s adversary whipped out a gun and shot him in the stomach, cops said. “I heard the shots. I saw like five, six cop cars outside,” said ...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO