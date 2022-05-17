TOM BRADY CHALLENGES LEBRON JAMES TO HOCKEY SHOOTOUT

Reported by Kevin Weekes, Rick Bowness will not be returning to coach the Dallas Stars even though the team overachieved by most standards under his tenure. This isn't really surprising nor unsurprising. While the Stars reached the Stanley Cup Final & almost upset the Calgary Flames after barely making the playoffs, it appeared as though the team played very hard under Rick Bowness. Blocking shots, forechecking, anything it took to win, they just fell short. After going 89-62-25 as the Stars' bench boss, it is clear Dallas' GM Jim Nill believes a new voice is needed. Although, with this team I'm not sure what the expectation from management is of their head coach:

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO