TOM BRADY CHALLENGES LEBRON JAMES TO HOCKEY SHOOTOUT

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo of the most iconic figures in all of North American sports may go head to head in a hockey shootout. It all started when NBA All-Star LeBron James posted a tweet inviting his followers/ fans to a Q&A. NFL icon...

MMA Fighting

Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore full fight video highlights

Watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore full fight video highlights from their boxing clash in Abu Dhabi, courtesy of multiple outlets. Mayweather vs. Moore took place May 21 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Floyd Mayweather (50-0 boxing) and Don Moore (18-0-1 boxing) collided in an exhibition boxing match contested. The fight streamed live on Frontrow.io.
JORDAN BINNINGTON REPORTEDLY THROWS WATER BOTTLE AT NAZEM KADRI POST GAME

It's not the Stanley Cup Playoffs if things don't get heated between opponents, and it appears some hard feeling between St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington and Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche spilled over off the ice Saturday night. After just three shots against in game three, Binnington was knocked out of the game following a collision in his net that involved Kadri.
DENVER, CO
ARE FENWAY SPORTS GROUP & RON HEXTALL DESTINED FOR A SPLIT?

The Curse of the Great Bambino, an 86 year championship drought for the Boston Red Sox, is without argument the single greatest such curse in sports. Its infamy & notoriety emboldened in sports legend, the 2004 Red Sox finally broke free from its grip. The Sox swept the St. Louis Cardinals in four straight to earn the club's first championship since 1918. Since then, they've secured three additional World Series Championships. So after 86 years of zero success, what changed?
BOSTON, MA
DOMINIK SIMON ADMITS TO INSTIGATING FIGHT WITH TEAMMATE, FELLOW NHLER AT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

There were a lot of questions earlier this week when it was announced hat Dominik Simon, who finished the season with the Anaheim Ducks, had left the World Hockey Championship and Team Czechia. Neither his coach nor Czechia's GM would say anything about it other than that it was a deeply personal matter and that Simon had left. We're now getting a much clearer picture of what happened after Simon's family released a statement to a media outlet in the Czech Republic.
ANAHEIM, CA
DALLAS STARS HEAD COACH STEPS DOWN, ASSISTANTS WON'T BE RETURNING EITHER

Reported by Kevin Weekes, Rick Bowness will not be returning to coach the Dallas Stars even though the team overachieved by most standards under his tenure. This isn't really surprising nor unsurprising. While the Stars reached the Stanley Cup Final & almost upset the Calgary Flames after barely making the playoffs, it appeared as though the team played very hard under Rick Bowness. Blocking shots, forechecking, anything it took to win, they just fell short. After going 89-62-25 as the Stars' bench boss, it is clear Dallas' GM Jim Nill believes a new voice is needed. Although, with this team I'm not sure what the expectation from management is of their head coach:
DALLAS, TX
EVANDER KANE TAKES SHOT AT MILAN LUCIC AHEAD OF GAME 2

While most of the conversation after Game 1 between the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames was in relation to all the goals scored, things got quite chippy at points as well. Prior to Game 1, Lucic was asked about playing against his former team and his friend in Connor McDavid, to which he replied laughing "Who? Not my friend."
NHL
BERUBE COMMENTS ON KADRI RUNNING INTO BINNINGTON

In the aftermath of the Colorado Avalanche's 5-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues in Game 3 of their best-of-7 second round series, Blues' head coach had some pointed comments. Craig Berube was asked in his post-game availability about the play on which starting Blues' netminder, Jordan Binnington was hurt.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
STARS REPORTEDLY INTERESTED IN FORMER BRUIN TO BE THEIR NEXT HEAD COACH

During Saturday's 32 Thoughts segment on Hockey Night in Canada, Sportsnet insider Jeff Marek revealed that former NHLer Marc Savard is on the radar of the Dallas Stars for their head coaching vacancy. "One person to keep in mind here as they begin their coaching search, and Jim Nill certainly...
DALLAS, TX
BEN STETLER: GOOD LUCK CHARM FOR THE EDMONTON OILERS

There are just some things that are bigger than the game. Five-year-old Ben Stelter has reminded Oilers fans and everyone else around the league that hockey can truly bring people together. Despite the battles and animosity on the ice, there are much more important fights occurring off the ice. Ben...
NHL
NHL TO RAISE SALARY COMPENSATION FOR 2022 RFA OFFER-SHEETS

The NHL will be raising the salary thresholds for draft pick compensation owed in the 2022 RFA offer-sheet process. NHL teams are allowed to tender an offer sheet to an RFA, and the offer sheet must be signed before draft picks are required to be sent the other way. The amount and value of the draft picks is determined by the annual average value of the said sheet.
NHL
2022 NHL MOCK DRAFT: THE TOP-15

The 2022 NHL Entry Draft is less than seven weeks away and today we're going to take a stab at doing a mock draft for the top-fifteen. This year's draft is fairly strong, with solid prospects available from 1 through 20-22. Beyond that, the skill level does drop off a bit, as it does every year, but there are some gems to keep an eye on in late in the first round and throughout the rest of the draft.
NHL
JETS' 2017 FIRST ROUNDER REPORTEDLY SET TO LEAVE THE NHL

After parts of four seasons in the Winnipeg Jets organization, 2017 first round pick Kristian Vesalainen is reportedly set to return to Europe, according to Johan Svensson of Expressen.se. Svensson says that Vesalainen has already agreed to a contract with the Malmo Redhawks in the Swedish Hockey League. The signing...
NHL

