Berkshire County, MA

Popular “Tough Guy” Character Actor Passes Away At 79

By Eric Greene
 5 days ago
Sometimes when actors who aren't considered "big box office draws" pass away, the spotlight often shies away or, even worse, tends to overlook them. Well, Berkshire County, I'm not going to let that happen in this particular case. One of my all-time favorite character actors, who was especially adept...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Character Actor#Alcatraz#The Right Stuff#Space Program
Pittsfield, MA
ABOUT

1230 AM is your source for all things local to the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wnaw.com

