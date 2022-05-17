ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

USA HOCKEY ADDS BRUINS NETMINDER TO WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP ROSTER

markerzone.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, it was revealed that goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic had an injury and would leave the US' World Championship team. This left the US with only two goaltenders, Strauss Mann and Jon Gillies. With an open spot...

www.markerzone.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Mailbag: Lysell, Sweeney, Potential Offseason Moves & More

The Boston Bruins 2021-22 Stanley Cup playoffs run came to an end on May 14 with a 3-2 loss in Game 7 against the Carolina Hurricanes. As the Bruins embark on an offseason that has a lot of “what if’s” surrounding them, it’s time to fire up one more Bruins Mailbag for The Hockey Writers and answer some of your questions.
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

STARS REPORTEDLY INTERESTED IN FORMER BRUIN TO BE THEIR NEXT HEAD COACH

During Saturday's 32 Thoughts segment on Hockey Night in Canada, Sportsnet insider Jeff Marek revealed that former NHLer Marc Savard is on the radar of the Dallas Stars for their head coaching vacancy. "One person to keep in mind here as they begin their coaching search, and Jim Nill certainly...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Hockey#Boston Bruins#Great Britain#Nhl#Sports#Gaa#Usahockey
markerzone.com

DOMINIK SIMON ADMITS TO INSTIGATING FIGHT WITH TEAMMATE, FELLOW NHLER AT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

There were a lot of questions earlier this week when it was announced hat Dominik Simon, who finished the season with the Anaheim Ducks, had left the World Hockey Championship and Team Czechia. Neither his coach nor Czechia's GM would say anything about it other than that it was a deeply personal matter and that Simon had left. We're now getting a much clearer picture of what happened after Simon's family released a statement to a media outlet in the Czech Republic.
ANAHEIM, CA
markerzone.com

ARE FENWAY SPORTS GROUP & RON HEXTALL DESTINED FOR A SPLIT?

The Curse of the Great Bambino, an 86 year championship drought for the Boston Red Sox, is without argument the single greatest such curse in sports. Its infamy & notoriety emboldened in sports legend, the 2004 Red Sox finally broke free from its grip. The Sox swept the St. Louis Cardinals in four straight to earn the club's first championship since 1918. Since then, they've secured three additional World Series Championships. So after 86 years of zero success, what changed?
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

JORDAN BINNINGTON REPORTEDLY THROWS WATER BOTTLE AT NAZEM KADRI POST GAME

It's not the Stanley Cup Playoffs if things don't get heated between opponents, and it appears some hard feeling between St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington and Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche spilled over off the ice Saturday night. After just three shots against in game three, Binnington was knocked out of the game following a collision in his net that involved Kadri.
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

ECHL'S NEWEST TEAM ANNOUNCES NHL, AHL AFFILIATES FOR DEBUT SEASON

Get ready, here come the Savannah Ghost Pirates! Yes, you read that right, the Ghost Pirates will play their first ever game in the ECHL in October in the hockey hotbed of Georgia, USA. Sarcasm aside, it'll be interesting to see how well the team does in a non-traditional market like Savannah. In the meantime, the Ghost Pirates announced Thursday that the team will have an NHL and AHL affiliate, and that a head coach had been hired.
SAVANNAH, GA
markerzone.com

GERMANY SHARES BAD NEWS REGARDING TIM STUTZLE'S STATUS

The German men's national team announced on Sunday that forward Tim Stutzle is out for the remainder of the 2022 IIHF World Hockey Championship with a knee injury. Note: the following is translated from Germany. "Tim was lucky in misfortune. He suffered a knee injury that will heal quickly and...
HOCKEY
markerzone.com

FREDERIK ANDERSEN MAKES TRIP TO NEW YORK

The Carolina Hurricanes are taking a 2-0 series lead into New York today for their afternoon Game 3 against the Rangers. They have a bit of extra cargo for this trip. Netminder Frederik Andersen is making the trip with the team. Andersen sustained an undisclosed lower-body injury against the Colorado Avalanche on April 16th. Injured players typically do not travel with the team. This is a good sign that he is making progress in his rehab and might be close to returning to the lineup.
RALEIGH, NC
markerzone.com

DALLAS STARS HEAD COACH STEPS DOWN, ASSISTANTS WON'T BE RETURNING EITHER

Reported by Kevin Weekes, Rick Bowness will not be returning to coach the Dallas Stars even though the team overachieved by most standards under his tenure. This isn't really surprising nor unsurprising. While the Stars reached the Stanley Cup Final & almost upset the Calgary Flames after barely making the playoffs, it appeared as though the team played very hard under Rick Bowness. Blocking shots, forechecking, anything it took to win, they just fell short. After going 89-62-25 as the Stars' bench boss, it is clear Dallas' GM Jim Nill believes a new voice is needed. Although, with this team I'm not sure what the expectation from management is of their head coach:
DALLAS, TX
markerzone.com

PERRON SCORES TWO MORE GOALS, HELPS BLUES EVEN SERIES WITH AVS 1-1

The St. Louis Blues evened the series 1-1 with the Colorado Avalanche behind David Perron's two goals fueling the 4-1 victory. Jordan Binnington again was solid in net for the Blues stopping 30 of 31 shots, and Darcy Kuemper stopped 28 of 31 shots for the Avs. Highlights can be seen below.
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

AVALANCHE DEFEAT BLUES 5-2, TAKE SERIES LEAD 2-1

The Colorado Avalanche defeated the St. Louis Blues 5-2. Artturi Lehkonen scored two goals helping in the victory. Darcy Kuemper saved 26 of 28 saves during the game picking up the win. Jordan Binnington made 3 saves before being injured, and Ville Husso made 17 of 21 saves picking up the loss. Highlights can be seen below.
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

BERUBE COMMENTS ON KADRI RUNNING INTO BINNINGTON

In the aftermath of the Colorado Avalanche's 5-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues in Game 3 of their best-of-7 second round series, Blues' head coach had some pointed comments. Craig Berube was asked in his post-game availability about the play on which starting Blues' netminder, Jordan Binnington was hurt.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
markerzone.com

SWEDEN GETS MASSIVE OFFENSIVE BOOST TO WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM

After four games at the World Championship, Sweden is one of the top scoring teams, recording seventeen goals. Despite that, they're adding more offensive talent as they chase their first gold medal since 2018. On Friday, the Swedish Ice Hockey Association announced that Toronto Maple Leafs forward and 2017 tournament...
NHL
markerzone.com

BEN STETLER: GOOD LUCK CHARM FOR THE EDMONTON OILERS

There are just some things that are bigger than the game. Five-year-old Ben Stelter has reminded Oilers fans and everyone else around the league that hockey can truly bring people together. Despite the battles and animosity on the ice, there are much more important fights occurring off the ice. Ben...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy