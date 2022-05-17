CITY COUNCILS MAKE WAGERS IN BATTLE OF ALBERTA

According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse is playing through a core injury that will likely result in surgery this offseason. There was plenty of chatter that the Oilers defenceman didn't look like himself throughout the playoffs, and this tidbit explains why. It is an unfortunate situation for Jay Woodcroft's squad, as Leon Draisaitl is also playing through a high ankle sprain. No excuses will be made from their group, however, as every team year after year has to take their lumps and bruises in the playoffs, and it is appearing to be no different for the Oilers.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO