NHL

CITY COUNCILS MAKE WAGERS IN BATTLE OF ALBERTA

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinally. We get to see the Battle of Alberta... in the Playoffs. The Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames will faceoff in a second-round series beginning tonight at 9:30pm EST. The fans and players are not the...

DARNELL NURSE REPORTEDLY BATTLING CORE INJURY

According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse is playing through a core injury that will likely result in surgery this offseason. There was plenty of chatter that the Oilers defenceman didn't look like himself throughout the playoffs, and this tidbit explains why. It is an unfortunate situation for Jay Woodcroft's squad, as Leon Draisaitl is also playing through a high ankle sprain. No excuses will be made from their group, however, as every team year after year has to take their lumps and bruises in the playoffs, and it is appearing to be no different for the Oilers.
NHL
BEN STETLER: GOOD LUCK CHARM FOR THE EDMONTON OILERS

There are just some things that are bigger than the game. Five-year-old Ben Stelter has reminded Oilers fans and everyone else around the league that hockey can truly bring people together. Despite the battles and animosity on the ice, there are much more important fights occurring off the ice. Ben...
NHL
GARY BETTMAN SET TO MEET WITH HIGH-RANKING QUEBEC GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL

It's tough to get your hopes up for a return of the Quebec Nordiques to the NHL, but it is good to hear communication lines are being kept open, at the very least. According to Quebec talk radio host and political analyst Jonathan Trudeau, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman is set to meet soon with Eric Girard, the Finance Minister for the Province of Quebec. The talk will take place in New York and is said to be a "courtesy meeting to keep communication channels open."
NHL

