I chatted with Netflix’s director of accessibility, Heather Dowdy, about the company’s efforts to make its content more accessible. “This work started long ago and will continue on. The impact is we’re more able to see just how many fans we have with disabilities,” she said, noting the company relies on member feedback to guide new features and content. “In the U.S. alone we have at least 500,000 hours of ‘Lucifer’ watched with audio descriptions. And over 40% of our members watch content with subtitles on — that’s more than just our members with disabilities — [so] we can extend these benefits to all our members.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO