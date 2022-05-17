Tributes to Peterborough brothers, 13 and 17, killed in car crash

Two teenage brothers have died after the car they were in crashed into a bridge.Luke Smith, 17, and his 13-year-old brother Lewis, from Peterborough, were passengers in a blue BMW 320 which left a road and hit a bridge at about 12.50am on Saturday, Cambridgeshire Police said.It happened in Crowland Road near the village of Newborough, close to Peterborough, with the pair taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where they died the following day.The force said another boy, 16, also from Peterborough, remains in hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.As parents we are broken that we find ourselves writing this...

ACCIDENTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO