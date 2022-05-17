ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Tributes to Peterborough brothers, 13 and 17, killed in car crash

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTributes have been paid to two teenage brothers who died after a car they were in crashed into a bridge. Luke Smith, 17, and his brother Lewis, 13, were passengers in a BMW when it crashed on Crowland Road near Peterborough, at 00:50 BST...

www.bbc.com

Daily Mail

Pictured: Woman dog walker, 41, who died along with her three golden retrievers while walking in Chelsea - as police quiz man, 26, for death by dangerous driving

A 41-year-old woman who died following a car crash in west London that also killed her three dogs has been named by the Metropolitan Police. Olivia Riley, from Suffolk, died on Saturday following the collision. Police said it appeared she was walking her three golden retrievers at the time of the incident.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Boy, 16, arrested after teenage brothers die in bridge crash

Two teenage brothers have died after the car they were in crashed into a bridge.Luke Smith, 17, and his 13-year-old brother Lewis, from Peterborough, were passengers in a blue BMW 320 which left a road and hit a bridge at about 12.50am on Saturday, Cambridgeshire Police said.It happened in Crowland Road near the village of Newborough, close to Peterborough, with the pair taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where they died the following day.The force said another boy, 16, also from Peterborough, remains in hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.As parents we are broken that we find ourselves writing this...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Police name woman pedestrian who died with her three dogs following car crash

A 41-year-old woman who died following a car crash in west London that also killed her three dogs has been named by the Metropolitan Police.Olivia Riley, from Suffolk, died on Saturday following the collision. Police said it appeared she was walking her three golden retrievers at the time of the incident.The driver of the car, a 26-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and taken into custody.Officers and paramedics were called to Cheyne Walk in Chelsea at 6.21am on Saturday to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian, animals and an Audi.The woman was...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Boy, 3, dies after Rochdale dog attack at farm

A three-year-old boy has died in a "devastating" dog attack at a farm in Greater Manchester. The young child was outdoors with a number of dogs in Carr Lane, in the town of Milnrow, before being found with serious injuries, police said. He was treated by paramedics but later pronounced...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Man drowns while recreating Titanic 'king of the world' pose with his girlfriend on Turkish pier after the couple slipped and fell in the sea

A man has drowned while recreating the 'king of the world' pose from the Titanic with his girlfriend on a Turkish pier after the couple slipped and plunged into the sea. Furkan Ciftci and his girlfriend Mine Dinar, both 23, had stood at the edge of the Izmit Marina Pier in the north-western Turkish province of Kocaeli to recreate Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet's famous flying pose in the 1997 film.
ACCIDENTS
Complex

18-Year-Old Dies After Hole He and His Sister Were Digging in Sand at New Jersey Beach Collapses

An 18-year-old is dead after becoming trapped in sand while digging a hole with his younger sister at a beach in New Jersey. Per a report from News 12 Westchester, the incident occurred on Tuesday while the man and his 17-year-old sister were “digging a large hole” at a Toms River beach. Both individuals were trapped when the sand collapsed, ultimately resulting in the response of multiple local agencies.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Mail

Frail elderly mother is left screaming in pain as she waited TEN hours for an ambulance ‘which should have arrived within 18 minutes’ after her desperate son was told ‘there were none available’

A frail and elderly mother was left screaming in pain as she waited 10 hours for an ambulance as the appalling wait times for emergency care continue to be laid bare. Stuart Donald was alerted by his mother's care provider at North Lincolnshire Council that she had pushed the emergency button on her lifeline alarm that she wears around her neck after being unable to get out of bed.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

At least 15 students are injured and a man left fighting for life after horror multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus, dump truck and car in North Carolina

At least 15 students were injured and a man is fighting for his life following a crash involving a school bus, car and dump truck in North Carolina on Wednesday morning. Paramedics at the scene in Charlotte confirmed that 15 of the 17 injured were students from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) and one of the drivers had sustained life-threatening injuries, WSOC reported.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Sisters who suspected their father had a secret daughter while imprisoned in a World War II prisoner of war camp leave BBC viewers in tears as they finally meet their half-sibling

Two sisters who always suspected their dad had fathered a secret daughter during the Second World War left BBC viewers in tears as they finally met their half-sibling. Last night's emotional episode of DNA Family Secrets saw Janet Dabbs, 62, and Liz George, from Bath, search for their half-sister after hearing rumours of a secret baby in their childhood.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Met Police officers’ son, 20, who escaped prosecution for killing two men in drug-drive crash is spared jail for having £1,000 stash of cannabis at family's £1m home

A son of two Met police officers who was previously involved in a crash that killed two men while he was drug-driving was spared jail today after he was caught with stash of cannabis. Max Coopey, 20, from Ascot, Berkshire, stood before District Judge Samuel Goozee at Reading Magistrates Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Groomsman Dies in Crash on Way to Wedding Reception a Day After His 20th Birthday: 'Rest Easy, Cowboy'

An Illinois wedding celebration ended in tragedy after a car crash claimed the life of a groomsman just one day after his 20th birthday. Chance Karnes was on the way to the reception on Saturday afternoon with several members of the wedding party — including the bride and groom, as well as his girlfriend — when their car was struck, according to ABC station WSIL-TV, which reported he was the groom's best man.
ILLINOIS STATE

