ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Man killed on I-20 after being hit by 18-wheeler

By Patrick Cunningham
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n2APV_0fgubkTB00

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Michigan man was killed early Monday morning after being hit by an 18-wheeler while walking down I-20.

Marshall native and hero dies trying to stop church shooting

A preliminary report from DPS states that 60-year-old Johnny M. Powell, a Jackson, Michigan native, was driving eastbound on the Interstate near Longview when his car “ran off the roadway… possibly due to unsafe speed for the wet roadway.”

Powell walked back onto the highway and was struck by an 18-wheeler. The driver of the truck was identified as 25-year-old Rodney D. Slaughter, a Dallas native.

Powell was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 5

Related
WFAA

Stolen Plano fire engine found in Dallas, officials say

BALCH SPRINGS, Texas — A Plano Fire Department engine that was reportedly stolen from a manufacturers facility has been found in Dallas, officials say. A source told WFAA that Engine 6 from Plano is a brand-new engine that was getting finishing touches at a facility in Balch Springs, just southeast of Dallas.
BALCH SPRINGS, TX
fox4news.com

Driver dies after crashing into light pole in Dallas

DALLAS - A driver was killed early Saturday morning after crashing into a light pole in the White Rock-area of Dallas. The wreck happened at about 2:30 a.m., near the intersection of Ferguson Road and Lakeland Drive. Responding officers found a vehicle that had crashed into a light pole. The...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 9518 Timberloam Drive

On May 21, 2022, at approximately 1:37 a.m., Dallas Police Officers responded to a shooting call at an outdoor venue located at 9518 Timberloam Drive. Upon arrival, they found the victim, Uriel Alberto Enriquez, a 19-year-old male, lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation with no suspect in custody.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 3015 E. Ledbetter Drive

On May 20, 2022, at 10:22 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 3015 E. Ledbetter Drive. Upon arrival, they found the unknown adult victim, lying near the front gate of the apartment complex with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported the victim to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries. Since the unidentified victim did not have an identification card on his person, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office will continue to work to positively identify him. The motive and circumstances surrounding this murder are under investigation.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Longview, TX
Longview, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Powell, TX
Longview, TX
Accidents
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KETK / FOX51 News

Texas driver dies after fiery crash involving dump truck

HOUSTON (KETK) – A Texas driver died after their vehicle crashed into a dump truck and caught on fire, according to our NBC affiliate KPRC. The wreck took place at 14100 Chrisman Road near Aldine Bender Road in Houston on Friday morning, said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. A man was driving the vehicle that […]
HOUSTON, TX
KLTV

One hospitalized after rollover crash in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person is in a Tyler hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Tyler. It happened just after 4:00 a.m. on Hwy 31 just outside of Loop 323. One of the drivers was ejected when his car flipped into a ditch. The other car...
TYLER, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 723 Havendon Circle

On May 21, 2022, at approximately 12:48 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 723 Havendon Circle. Upon arrival, they found the unknown adult male victim, lying in front of a residential driveway with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. Since the unidentified victim did not have an identification card on his person, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office will continue to work to positively identify him. The motive and circumstances surrounding this murder are under investigation.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#I 20#Traffic Accident#Dps
KETK / FOX51 News

Investigation underway after body found in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Police are investigating after a body was found in the 2600 block of West Marshall Avenue in Longview on Friday. Information is extremely limited at this time. According to Officer Brandon Thornton, further details should be available in the upcoming week. This is a developing story. KETK News is working to […]
LONGVIEW, TX
Reform Austin

Dallas Boy Attacked By Coyote

A 2-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being attacked by a coyote one morning in northeast Dallas, police said. The coyote attacked the child while he was sitting on the front porch. A police officer later discovered the animal at a nearby park and fired his weapon at it. The coyote then fled into the woods.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KETK / FOX51 News

77-year-old dead after crash in Angelina County

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A 77-year-old is dead after a one vehicle crash on FM 2109 on Thursday evening. A DPS investigation shows that around 3:15 p.m., a 1997 Chevrolet pickup was traveling west when the driver drove off the roadway to the right. According to DPS, the driver then overcorrected to the left […]
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Welfare check turns into police pursuit in Longview Thursday

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police officers responding to a call for a welfare check turned into a pursuit on Thursday morning. According to police, at around 6:10 a.m. officers went to the 800 block of HG Mosley Pkwy to check on the driver of a vehicle who appeared to be unconscious sitting at a traffic light. The officers found the vehicle, a blue Chevrolet Impala, which they say had been sitting at the light for several minutes. The officers say the driver awoke and drove away, damaging two police vehicles as well as his own vehicle. He led the officers on a short pursuit, they reported.
LONGVIEW, TX
WFAA

Fatal Fort Worth shooting leads to SWAT situation, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — A fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Fort Worth led to a SWAT situation that lasted several hours, police said Friday morning. Fort Worth police said officers responded at 8:16 p.m. Thursday to 1060 Woodlands Circle, which is an apartment complex named The Woodlands Apartment Homes, on a shooting call. Police said a physical altercation in the parking lot led to an exchange of gunfire between multiple people. Two people were shot, according to police.
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 5051 Mexicana Road

On May 18, 2022, at approximately 9:51 a.m., Dallas Police responded to 5051 Mexicana Road, after an unidentified female victim was found unresponsive in a vacant lot. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced the victim deceased from homicidal violence at the scene. The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation.
DALLAS, TX
KLTV

1 dead, 2 injured following 2-vehicle crash on Kilgore loop

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE 4:20 P.M. - The driver of a Nissan Titan pickup has died following a collision with a dump truck in Kilgore. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Vivian A. Swaim, 56, of Kilgore, was transported to Christus Trinity Mother Frances - Kilgore where she was later pronounce dead by hospital staff. Swaim’s passenger was transported to LSU Hospital - Shreveport and is said to be in critical condition.
KILGORE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Several Tyler residents displaced after apartment fire

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several people were displaced after a Tyler apartment fire. The fire started on the second story balcony, according to the Tyler Fire Department. It destroyed the balcony and a large portion of the apartment. Firefighters received a call to 2601 SSE Loop 323 around 2:43 p.m. and the fire was contained […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy