Concord, CA

Concord’s Housing Element Update Draft to be Released, Feedback Sought

By The Pioneer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONCORD, CA (May 17, 2022) — City staff has scheduled a third round of community meetings to seek input on Concord’s Draft Housing Element, a plan for addressing the City’s housing needs from 2023 through 2031. They...

sfbayca.com

Covid update: Hospitalization rates double, wastewater samples show alarming East Bay spike

We took off masks, started going to bars and seeing friends and family. It felt like pandemic days were largely behind us. It was bliss, until it wasn’t. Case totals alone no longer paint a full picture due to the prevalence of home testing and failure of many to report results. Still, case rates are steadily ticking up across the country, with numbers all too similar to the August surge caused by the delta variant.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Contra Costa County has 10th highest COVID-19 infection rate in California

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (May 22, 2022) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
The Richmond Standard

Richmond to close Macdonald Ave. for ‘Willie Mays Day’

Willie Mays is a “maybe” for this Saturday’s “Willie Mays Day” in Richmond due to health challenges, but that hasn’t dulled the spirit of fans looking forward to honoring “The Say Hey Kid” by naming a Nicholl Park baseball diamond after him. Aside from christening the diamond “Willie Mays Baseball Field,” a parade and ceremony will also be part of the schedule Sat., May 21.
RICHMOND, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Bay Area KidFest finally is back in Concord On Memorial Day Weekend of May 28-30

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (May 20, 2022) — It will have been just over three years when Bay Area KidFest opens its door next Saturday for the 31st version of the Bay Area’s longest-running family event on the Memorial Day Weekend. A full lineup of attractions, arts and sports activities, jam-packed entertainment, rides, food and fun will be available at Mt. Diablo High School in Downtown Concord.
CONCORD, CA
