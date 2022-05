Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson has struggled of late, making some fans long for the days of the stable Freddie Freeman era. Atlanta let Freeman walk this winter, in part because they didn’t want to give him a six-year contract that ran into his late 30’s. It was a respectable stunt by a front office that has proven more risk-averse in recent seasons.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 16 MINUTES AGO