Top softball pitchers, an ace golfer and standout baseball players: Vote for Oshkosh/Fond du Lac high school athlete of the week

By Ricardo Arguello, Oshkosh Northwestern
 5 days ago

Who was the area's top high school performer last week? You tell us.

You can vote for the Northwestern/Fond du Lac Reporter high school athlete of the week until 3 p.m. Saturday.

You don't have to be a subscriber to vote. Votes are limited to one per hour per device.

You can make a nomination for a future player of the week by sending an email to rarguello@postcrescent.com by 3 p.m. Sunday. Do not send votes to this address.

Natalie Miller of North Fond du Lac softball won last week's poll with 1,175 votes out of 2,267 total.

Here is the ballot. If the poll does not display, refresh your browser.

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: Top softball pitchers, an ace golfer and standout baseball players: Vote for Oshkosh/Fond du Lac high school athlete of the week

Complete coverage of Oshkosh area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at thenorthwestern.com

