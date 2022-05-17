UKRAINE: STRATEGIC ODESA/RUSSIA STEPS UP ATTACKS

Related
Putin's Daughter Reveals Her Views on Ukraine War in Leaked Messages—Report
Maria Vorontsova allegedly took part in discussions on Telegram, according to an unconfirmed report by Dmitry Kolezev, editor-in-chief of the website Republic.
Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson
Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
americanmilitarynews.com
Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops
The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
Russia Is Openly Talking About World War 3 for the First Time
Russia's foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, said "there can be no winners in a nuclear war."
Vladimir Putin Health Speculation Intensifies After New Video Emerges
Vladimir Putin's hand appears to tremble before he greets another man, which has sparked further concern over the Russian leader's health.
Deaths of 2 Russian oligarchs within 48 hours add to wave of executives found dead in ‘suspicious’ circumstances
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Two Russian oligarchs found dead alongside their families within 48 hours of each other are the latest high-profile executives to die in mysterious circumstances since the beginning of the year.
The FBI seized Prada shoes, sunglasses, and hiking boots during raids on 2 mansions linked to a sanctioned Russian oligarch, report says
The FBI also seized financial records and fine art in the October 2021 raids on properties linked to billionaire Oleg Deripaska, per Bloomberg.
Russia's military may be trying to hide Russian deaths in Ukraine by proposing to take over payments for family, UK says
The Kremlin has refused to acknowledge its death toll in Ukraine, though a spokesperson admitted that Russia suffered "significant losses."
Russian Troops Allegedly Demand Prisoner's Mom Pay Ransom to Stop Execution
The mother has questioned whether the soldiers would let her son live even if she did send the money.
Marjorie Taylor Greene sent an urgent text to Mark Meadows during the Capitol riot asking him to 'please tell the President to calm people'
Rep. Greene has repeatedly pushed the conspiracy theory that left-wing activists and rogue FBI agents carried out the siege.
Trump Touts His Intelligence at Ohio Rally: 'Now They Don't Call Me Stupid'
The former president referenced scoring well on a cognitive test in 2018, which is designed to detect whether a person has early stages of dementia.
Deleted videos contradict Marjorie Taylor Greene’s testimony about close ties to Capitol rioter
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks to supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Banks County Dragway on March 26, 2022 in Commerce, Georgia. This event is a part of Trump's Save America Tour around the United States. (Megan Varner/Getty Images) On Monday, CNN's Andrew Kaczynski and Em...
Russia Threatens Japan With 'Retaliatory Measures' Over U.S. Naval Exercise
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov made the comments to Russian state-owned newswire RIA Novosti.
Marjorie Taylor Greene told Meadows that 'several' GOP lawmakers believed a Trump martial law declaration was the 'only way to save our Republic'
Greene testified on Friday that she didn't recall whether she asked Trump to invoke military rule, despite telling Meadows to relay the idea to Trump.
Russia's youth are still technologically 'one step ahead' of Putin's regime and can get access to social media and international news, Russian journalist says
Several Russian independent journalists streaming on YouTube are receiving views mostly from Russia, news director Ekaterina Kotrikadze told CNN.
For NATO pilots trained to fly MiGs, learning to fly the F-35 'is far too much to grasp,' former F-35 test pilot says
The former F-35 test pilot Billie Flynn told The Aviationist that moving to the "cosmic spaceship" that is the F-35 was too much to ask of MiG pilots.
Russia warns of nuclear war
In an interview with Russian TV, Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is essentially at war with NATO. This rhetoric has some worried that Russia may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Lt. Col. Dakota Wood weighed in on the likelihood of this happening.
Washington Examiner
Putin threatens CIA over seemingly Kremlin-imagined assassination plot
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday accused Western intelligence services, specifically the CIA, of advising Ukraine on how to assassinate a senior Russian propagandist, Vladimir Solovyov. While Putin said his Federal Security Service disrupted the plot against Solovyov, the evidence for the plot's existence is far from convincing. After all,...
Kim Jong-un orders North Korea’s nuclear programme to go ahead at ‘maximum speed’ during military parade
Kim Jong-un has vowed to bolster North Korea’s nuclear forces at “maximum speed” in a defiant speech during a massive military parade on Monday night.In his speech, Mr Kim also made an open threat that North Korea would use its “nuclear forces” against countries that provoked it.The military parade that started late on Monday night showcased the country’s largest-known intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) among other weapons.“We will continue to implement measures aimed at strengthening and developing our country’s nuclear forces at the maximum speed,” Mr Kim told his troops and the crowd gathered for the parade at a Pyongyang...
Don’t Fight in Another Country’s War
Last Monday, Malcolm Nance, an MSNBC talking head and former sailor in the United States Navy, showed up on the channel by satellite from Ukraine, dressed to kill. He wielded an assault rifle and wore full-camo military dress, including a ballistic helmet, and U.S. and Ukrainian flag patches. About a month ago, he said, he decided he was “done talking.” He then talked about how he had joined Ukraine’s international legion to help the country “fight [against Russia’s] war of extermination—an existential war.” Others have traced a similar journey. Andy Milburn, a journalist and ex-Marine who stopped writing and began training Ukrainians for combat, wrote an article about how he, too, was finished writing articles about Ukraine. “It just started to seem so frivolous,” he wrote, solemnly. “I didn’t want to be an observer.”
