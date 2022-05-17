ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadspin refers to White fans watching Black NBA players as 'White supremacy'

By Brandon Gillespie
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeadspin, a left-wing sports news site, referred to White fans watching Black players compete in the NBA playoffs as "white supremacy" on Monday. "White fans were entertained by Black athletes a day after a racist killed Black people in Buffalo — this is what white supremacy looks like," the liberal site...

Comments / 42

Clayton Bates
4d ago

lmao. I thought it was rich people watching other rich people play a meaningless game. they choose to entertain do they not? never watch another NBA game.

Reply
31
Tony Dunlap
4d ago

How much would players be making if white people didn't watch? How many kids would be offered scholarships if white people didn't watch? Be careful what you ask for.

Reply
22
Glen Heywood
5d ago

I think we should obliged Deadspin and let 13 % of the population support sports and watch those huge contracts take a big fall lmao 🤣

Reply
32
