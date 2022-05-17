Deadspin refers to White fans watching Black NBA players as 'White supremacy'

A clip of CNN reporter Victor Blackwell breaking down in tears live on air while talking about last weekend’s horrific massacre of 10 Black people in a Buffalo supermarket is going viral. They were murdered by an 18-year-old white man who plastered racist slurs on his weapons and boasted about being a white supremacist in a terrifying manifesto. In the video, Blackwell, a Black man, is recounting how many mass shootings he has reported on before he starts struggling to get his words out. He says he’s covered 15 (at least). And then, as his voice shakes, Blackwell says a few things I haven’t stopped thinking about all week. “We keep having the conversation… Democrats will say guns, Republicans will say mental health and nothing will change. And I’ll probably do another one this year,” he said on Monday, just two days after the senseless massacre. “Is this the way we’re supposed to live? Are we destined to just keep doing this city after city? Have we just resigned that this is what we are going to be?”

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO