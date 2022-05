WATAUGA — Watauga County School officials are seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases as the school year winds down. As of May 20, school nurses have screened more than 170 staff and students for COVID-19 like symptoms and between May 16-19, WCS has had 65 students and 15 staff members test positive. According to WCS Superintendent Scott Elliott, the symptoms and mild and there has been a quick recovery among students.

WATAUGA COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO