Montgomery County, TN

Sheriff's Office and TN Highway Patrol to focus on commercial vehicles

 5 days ago

As of May 16, 2022, you may see an increase of county and state law enforcement along both River and Cumberland Heights roads in Montgomery County. Law enforcement will focus their efforts on commercial vehicles traveling in violation of posted load and length limits.

Montgomery County Highway Department (MCHD) and Sheriff’s Office officials met to discuss concerns about large trucks and tractor-trailers traveling in excess of state posted limits. River Road has a posted gross weight limit of 7,000lbs and Cumberland Heights has a posted restriction to prohibit tractor-trailers to through traffic. Failing to adhere to posted restrictions has a direct effect on the safety of drivers as well as citizens who own property along these roads.

“The structural stability of River Road cannot handle the weight of larger vehicle traffic and the tractor trailers cannot maneuver the geometric constraints of Cumberland Heights Road without crossing the centerline creating an unsafe situation for oncoming vehicles,” Jeff Bryant Highway Supervisor said.

Drivers will begin to see Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) messaging boards up and around the River and Cumberland Heights road area to remind drivers of posted restrictions and limitations for vehicles. Deputies along with Troopers will increase their presence to insure drivers are adhering to traffic laws.

The fine for the misdemeanor violation of T.C.A 55-8-109 Obedience to Any Traffic Control Device is: $25.00 and Court Costs of: $214.50, a total fine of $239.50. If found guilty, up to four points may be added to your Tennessee Driver’s License. Drivers that accumulate up to 12-points in a twelve-month-period are sent a notice of proposed suspension from the state.

“There’s a real concern for driver safety when vehicles with large capacity loads are traveling alongside of them. It gets considerably worse when truckloads are of greater weight than the road can support. It’s just dangerous. Because of this my deputies will be out in force to addresses these very concerns,” Sheriff John Fuson said.

Questions may be directed to Lt. Mark J. Wojnarek at 931-320-1132 or his email at mjwojnarek@mcgtn.net.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Sheriff's Office and TN Highway Patrol to focus on commercial vehicles

