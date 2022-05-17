ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Is This the Joe Rogan Experience?

By Kyle Koster
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 5 days ago

Confession time. I know that the Joe Rogan Experience is one of the most popular podcasts in the world, that it breeds controversy, and that the episodes are very, very long. But outside of that, I don't really know all that much as all these years have gone by without watching a single episode. So know that this bit of wonder comes from a pure place of simply not knowing any better.

Is this what the shows are like?

Because if so, I'm both more intrigued and confused. Rogan seems to have either read something and mangled it in his mind, or didn't read something and is imagining it. There's a rigorous fact-checking process that concludes with the person who may have conjured the entire thing out of thin air saying "dammit, better not be be fake." Then there's another person concluding it doesn't matter if the thing that was either made-up or fake is made-up or fake.

What an experience indeed.

Comments / 4

Related
The Big Lead

John Daly Leads PGA Championship While Wearing Incredible Pants

John Daly has a long and sweaty history at Southern Hills, site of this year's PGA Championship. An early-morning tee time means he won't require a dozen-plus Diet Cokes today. It also means he may enjoy the view from atop the leaderboard for awhile. Daly, who won this major back in 1991, stuck an approach shot on No. 1 within five feet of the hole and kicked it in to get under par and out in front. He did this while wearing resplendent colorful pants featuring dozens of skulls. If you can't get a kick out of this, then you simply don't like sports. And people living their best lives.
GOLF
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Rogan
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Big Lead

Charles Barkley Responds to Kevin Durant's Social Media Attacks

Charles Barkley and the Inside the NBA crew addressed the ongoing war of words/tweets/Instagram stories they've had with Kevin Durant. Specifically Barkley went at Durant for singling him out for his Houston Rockets days. Here's the segment:. Barkley is correct that he could bring up Durant's time with the Oklahoma...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Ciara Twerks At Lovers & Friends Festival, Twitter Reacts

Ciara is, without a doubt, a living legend. She's been in the music industry since the early 2000s, and she hasn't lost it yet. The mother of three is still capable of hitting notes and performing complex dance routines just like she used to do back in the day. That's...
LAS VEGAS, NV
BGR.com

This action-packed Netflix thriller has some viewers on the edge of their seats

Netflix’s Top 10 movies list inside the app can seem a little strange, at times. Often, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rhyme or reason to the way random movies seem to rocket up the streamer’s list. Like how titles as odd as 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood and 2005’s War of the Worlds are in the top three today. Recent days have also seen another somewhat random title, the 2018 movie How It Ends, climb the list as well.
TV & VIDEOS
StyleCaster

Marc Anthony Is Engaged to a 23-Year-Old Model a Month After Ex J-Lo’s Engagement to Ben

Click here to read the full article. Cause for celebration! The celebrity engagements of 2022 include Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Josh Duhamel and more stars who put a ring on it (or got a ring put on) this year, and we can’t wait to see these weddings. Of course, the celebrity engagements of 2022 come after a year of star-studded engagements the year before from famous couples like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker; Britney Spears and Sam Asghari; and Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers. Kardashian and Barker, who started dating in December 2020, announced their engagement in October 2021 with...
NFL
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy