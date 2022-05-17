Greenbrier Valley Theatre opens season with 'Silent Sky'

Greenbrier Valley Theatre is set to open its 2022 mainstage season with “Silent Sky,” a powerful piece written in 2015 by Lauren Gunderson.

“Silent Sky” tells the story of real-life astronomer Henrietta Leavitt and the work she and a group of female colleagues did to map out the night’s sky while working in the Harvard Observatory. The show mixes humor, wit, and human emotion while exploring the hardships of women breaking into the world of science in the early 1900s.

“Women are still fighting for equal play, respect, and recognition. The play is a reminder of the historical devaluing of women’s intelligence and of women as citizens, and it offers us a deeper understanding of the contribution women have quietly made through history in spite of being considered less than,” said director Cathey Sawyer.

Starring in the production are GVT newcomers Amy Loui as Leavitt, along with Abel Garcia. Also featured in the production are returning actors Melissa Robinette (“Shout!,” “Pride and Prejudice”), Wendye Clarendon (“A Comedy of Tenors,” “Nunsense”), and Chrysten Peddie (“Shout!,” “Into the Woods”).

Along with Sawyer’s direction, the production will also feature scenic design by Evan Frank, costume design by Jenna Fawn Brown, lighting design by E. Tonry Lathroum, and sound and prop design by Arron Seams. Elizabeth Salisch will serve as the production stage manager and Richard Crowell as production manager.

“Silent Sky” was originally planned to be a part of Greenbrier Valley Theatre’s 2020 season, prior to the theater going dark due to COVID-19. It has been two long years since then, but the time is drawing closer for the lights to come up on Gunderson’s work.

Now entering its 55th season, Greenbrier Valley Theatre, The State Professional Theatre of West Virginia is a mainstay and theatre destination located in Lewisburg. The arts organization has been further recognized as a “West Virginia Jewel of the Hills,” awarded the Living the Dream Service Organization Honor Roll by The Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Commission, and is a multi-year recipient of Non-Profit Business of the Year. GVT boasts a robust series of year-round programing and educational offers with the goal to enlighten, enrich, and enliven throughout the region.

“Silent Sky” opens at GVT on May 20 and runs through the 28. Season tickets are also on sale until May 23. For more information on tickets, shows, and the organization’s history, visit www.gvtheatre.org or call the box office at 304-645-3838.

The post Greenbrier Valley Theatre opens season with 'Silent Sky' appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .