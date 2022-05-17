ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sulphur Springs, WV

White Sulphur Lions attend state conference

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 5 days ago
Several members of the White Sulphur Lions recently attended the Multiple District State Convention which was held at the Canaan Valley State Park. It was a weekend of fellowship, fun, and leadership seminars.

Members of White Sulphur Springs Lions recently attended the State Lions Convention in Canaan Valley State Park.

L-R Lion President Mary Lee Buckland, Eric Dowdy, Past District Governor George Gillespie, Betty Gillespie, Rodina Belcher

