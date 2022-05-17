White Sulphur Lions attend state conference

Several members of the White Sulphur Lions recently attended the Multiple District State Convention which was held at the Canaan Valley State Park. It was a weekend of fellowship, fun, and leadership seminars.

L-R Lion President Mary Lee Buckland, Eric Dowdy, Past District Governor George Gillespie, Betty Gillespie, Rodina Belcher

