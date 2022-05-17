WBAP Morning News: The CROWN Act￼

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richardson, TX

wbap.com

Fire Truck Stolen, Recovered

Balch Springs (WBASP/KLIF) – A Plano Fire Department truck that was stolen from a maintenance facility in Balch Springs Saturday afternoon was recovered later that same day in Dallas. The truck is brand new, and was getting some finishing touches at a service center in Balch Springs when an unidentified person climbed into it, and drove it away. It was stopped by Dallas Police about two hours later in downtown Dallas. The driver of the truck was taken into custody. That truck is valued somewhere between $700,000 and $800,000 depending on how it’s equipped.
BALCH SPRINGS, TX
wbap.com

Murder Suspect Indicted

Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – The suspect in the killing of a prominent Dallas lawyer nearly six years ago has now been indicted on one count of capital murder. A Dallas County grand jury indicted Steven Aubrey for the 2016 murder of attorney Ira Tobolowsky. Tobolowsky was beaten and set on fire while he was still alive. Aubrey was arrested late last month in Florida, and is in jail there awaiting extradition to Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

WATCH: Fort Worth Officer Fired over Excessive Force

FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF) – The Fort Worth Police Department terminated an Officer this week following an administrative investigation into a use of force incident that occurred in January. The department released video of the incident on Friday. According to FWPD, on January 28, Officer Mitchell Miller arrested a person...
FORT WORTH, TX
wbap.com

Motive Unclear in Deadly Shooting Outside Lockheed Martin

WHITE SETTLEMENT (WBAP/KLIF) – Police continue to investigate a motive after a man is said to have shot himself inside a vehicle at the gate of the Lockheed Martin facility. According to the White Settlement Police Department, as officers arrived they determined that a man in his early 60’s was dead inside a car at the employee gate.
WHITE SETTLEMENT, TX
wbap.com

Vandalism Prompts Canceled Classes at North Texas High School

FRISCO (WBAP/KLIF) – A senior prank prompted canceled classes at a Frisco high school. According to Frisco ISD, classes at memorial high school are canceled Thursday and Friday because of damage caused by vandalism during a senior prank. Frisco Police are working with the district to identify the students involved.
FRISCO, TX
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Pain At The Pump — Why Is Gas So High?

We’ve heard lots of reasons for high gas prices: killing Keystone, cancelling oil/gas leases, supply chain, Putin, etc. The Dallas Fed surveyed oil and gas producers to find out why the price of oil is so high, and they say a large chuck of the price of gas at the pump depends on the cost of getting that oil out of the ground. How? WFAA Reporter Jason Wheeler, who does the “Right on the Money” feature, tells you what the Dallas Fed survey said. He also talks about how high gas may go, and gives you tips on reducing how much you spend on gas. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Doctors Concerned over Decreasing COVID Immunity

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The number of reported COVID-19 cases in North Texas are on the rise, while immunity appears to be falling. According to the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation, the week-over-week increase in positive reported cases in Dallas County is in the 30-40% range if you average out over several weeks to account for the recent changes in the state and county data reporting infrastructure updates.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
wbap.com

Texas A&M To Pump $1.5 Billion Into Fort Worth

(WBAP/KLIF) — Cowtown has become the talk of the country after a major partnership between the city and Texas A&M. Fort Worth will receive a $1.5 billion boost from Texas A&M. The university’s Board of Regents voted, Thursday, to approve an urban research campus in the downtown area.
FORT WORTH, TX

