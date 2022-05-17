WBAP Morning News: The CROWN Act￼

We’ve heard lots of reasons for high gas prices: killing Keystone, cancelling oil/gas leases, supply chain, Putin, etc. The Dallas Fed surveyed oil and gas producers to find out why the price of oil is so high, and they say a large chuck of the price of gas at the pump depends on the cost of getting that oil out of the ground. How? WFAA Reporter Jason Wheeler, who does the “Right on the Money” feature, tells you what the Dallas Fed survey said. He also talks about how high gas may go, and gives you tips on reducing how much you spend on gas. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)

