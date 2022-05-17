CANADA STOCKS-Pot producers, tech stocks lift Toronto index

(Updates prices, adds analyst comments)

May 17 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday, aided by gains in technology stocks and pot producers, although concerns around soaring inflation and a global slowdown capped the rise.

At 9:40 a.m. ET (13:40 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 233.2 points, or 1.15%, at 20,439.61, and set for its third consecutive session of gains.

Toronto-listed technology stocks gained 2.4% tracking gains in U.S.-heavy tech Nasdaq index, while healthcare stocks jumped 2.7% with pot producers Canopy Growth, Aurora Cannabis and Cronos Group up between 2.5% and 4.4%.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.3% as gold prices edged up in a range-bound trade on a slide in U.S. dollar helped bullion recover slightly from last session’s near four-month lows.

“A weaker dollar and slight retreat in Treasury yields were seen as key factors triggering a move to the upside. Regardless of recent gains, the precious metal is certainly not out of the woods yet,” said Lukman Otunuga, Senior Research Analyst at FXTM.

“Should the pending US economic data and speeches from Fed officials boost Fed hike expectations and propel the dollar higher, gold could be in trouble.”

The energy sector climbed 1.1% as oil hit its highest in seven weeks, supported by the European Union’s ongoing push for a ban on Russian oil imports that would tighten supply.

The financials sector gained 1.4%, the industrials sector rose 1.6%.

The benchmark index last week recorded its seventh consecutive weekly losses, hurt by recent sell-off in equity markets on concerns around an aggressive policy tightening by central banks to curb inflation.

On the economic front, foreign investors bought a net C$46.94 billion ($36.64 billion) in Canadian securities in March, led by corporate bonds and shares, following a revised C$7.49 billion total purchase in February, Statistics Canada said.