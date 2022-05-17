ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

CANADA STOCKS-Pot producers, tech stocks lift Toronto index

By Amal S
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

(Updates prices, adds analyst comments)

May 17 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday, aided by gains in technology stocks and pot producers, although concerns around soaring inflation and a global slowdown capped the rise.

At 9:40 a.m. ET (13:40 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 233.2 points, or 1.15%, at 20,439.61, and set for its third consecutive session of gains.

Toronto-listed technology stocks gained 2.4% tracking gains in U.S.-heavy tech Nasdaq index, while healthcare stocks jumped 2.7% with pot producers Canopy Growth, Aurora Cannabis and Cronos Group up between 2.5% and 4.4%.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.3% as gold prices edged up in a range-bound trade on a slide in U.S. dollar helped bullion recover slightly from last session’s near four-month lows.

“A weaker dollar and slight retreat in Treasury yields were seen as key factors triggering a move to the upside. Regardless of recent gains, the precious metal is certainly not out of the woods yet,” said Lukman Otunuga, Senior Research Analyst at FXTM.

“Should the pending US economic data and speeches from Fed officials boost Fed hike expectations and propel the dollar higher, gold could be in trouble.”

The energy sector climbed 1.1% as oil hit its highest in seven weeks, supported by the European Union’s ongoing push for a ban on Russian oil imports that would tighten supply.

The financials sector gained 1.4%, the industrials sector rose 1.6%.

The benchmark index last week recorded its seventh consecutive weekly losses, hurt by recent sell-off in equity markets on concerns around an aggressive policy tightening by central banks to curb inflation.

On the economic front, foreign investors bought a net C$46.94 billion ($36.64 billion) in Canadian securities in March, led by corporate bonds and shares, following a revised C$7.49 billion total purchase in February, Statistics Canada said.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold set for first weekly gain in five as dollar rally eases

May 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices on Friday hovered near a one-week high scaled in the previous session, and were set for their first weekly gain since mid-April, as the U.S. dollar receded from two-decade highs, reviving demand for safe-haven bullion. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,841.37 per ounce, as of 0104 GMT, after rising as much as 1.9% in the previous session. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% lower to $1,839.30. * Gold prices have climbed about 1.7% so far this week. * The U.S. dollar slipped across the board, extending its pullback from a two-decade high, as most major currencies battered by the greenback's advance this year drew buyers. * A weaker dollar makes bullion cheaper for overseas buyers. * U.S. 10-year Treasury yields also fell, lifting demand for zero-yield gold, as continued softness in U.S. economic data fuelled growth concerns amid aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve. * As bullion yields no interest it can become less attractive to investors when short-term U.S. interest rates are hiked. It is, however, seen as a safe store of value during times of economic crises. * The U.S. Fed will lift interest rates higher by the end of this year than anticipated just a month ago, keeping alive already-significant risks of a recession, a Reuters poll of economists found. * Reflecting an uptick in demand, SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.66% to 1,056.18 tonnes on Thursday, following a recent streak of losses. * Spot silver fell 0.2% to $21.87 per ounce, but has gained nearly 4% so far this week. * Platinum dropped 0.5% to $957.69, while palladium edged up 0.1% to $2,007.98. Both were set for weekly gains of about 2.1% and 3.6%, respectively. (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Technology Stocks#Canada#Toronto#S P#Tech Nasdaq#Healthcare#Aurora Cannabis#Cronos Group#Treasury#Senior Research Analyst#Fxtm#Fed#The European Union
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed; S.Korean won, Indonesian rupiah among top gainers

May 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 128.110 127.8 -0.24 Sing dlr 1.382 1.3807 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 29.698 29.769 +0.24 Korean won 1269.700 1277.7 +0.63 Baht 34.485 34.42 -0.19 Peso 52.350 52.25 -0.19 Rupiah 14660.000 14730 +0.48 Rupee 77.725 77.725 0.00 Ringgit 4.394 4.4025 +0.19 Yuan 6.731 6.7107 -0.30 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 128.110 115.08 -10.17 Sing dlr 1.382 1.3490 -2.38 Taiwan dlr 29.698 27.676 -6.81 Korean won 1269.700 1188.60 -6.39 Baht 34.485 33.39 -3.18 Peso 52.350 50.99 -2.60 Rupiah 14660.000 14250 -2.80 Rupee 77.725 74.33 -4.37 Ringgit 4.394 4.1640 -5.23 Yuan 6.731 6.3550 -5.58 (Compiled by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru)
MARKETS
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Reuters

'We are going to die': Sri Lanka warns of food shortages

COLOMBO, May 20 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's prime minister has warned of a food shortage as the island nation battles a devastating economic crisis and vowed the government will buy enough fertiliser for the next planting season to boost productivity. A decision in April last year by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Retail sell-off: discounters, auto stores lead losses

(Reuters) - A rout in consumer stocks gained more steam on Friday, as shares of Ross Stores led a retreat of other discount stores to cap off a bleak week for retailers. Ross shares were down 24.4% at $70.06 after falling as low as $69.75 after the discount apparel retailer cut its 2022 same-store-sales estimate to a decline of 2%-4% versus an earlier flat-to-up 3% target.
RETAIL
Reuters

Russia makes early debt payment dash to dodge default

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - Russia rushed forward two payments on its international debt on Friday in its latest attempt to stave off a default that has looked on cards since its invasion of Ukraine. A week before the interest payments are due and just five days before a key...
ECONOMY
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real leads Latam FX higher on China lockdown easing

* South Africa's central bank hikes rates, rand up 1% * Mexican economy likely grew 0.4% in April versus March * Chile's SQM profit jumps on high lithium price * U.S. imports of Latin American oil soar (Adds markets details, updates prices throughout) By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Anisha Sircar May 19 (Reuters) - Currencies in Latin America strengthened on Thursday as the dollar dropped and metal prices rebounded, with the Brazilian real leading gains on the prospect of lockdowns being lifted in top commodities consumer China. Latam stocks rose 2.3% while currencies gained 1%, supported by a weak dollar as the dollar currency index hit a fresh two-week low. It was last down 1%. The Brazilian real, rose 1.8% against the dollar after Chinese authorities set out more plans for exiting the city-wide COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai. "This improvement that we've seen over the past couple of days on the real is related to signs of improvement on the COVID-19 pandemic in China," said TS Lombard economist Wilson Ferrarezi. "And as long as this improvement continues, it will probably provide some relief for Brazilian assets." Brazil's Economy Ministry will hold its economic growth outlook at 1.5% for 2022 and 2.5% for 2023, sources told Reuters, forecasting activity to be ahead of market projections due to labor market strength and growing private investments. Mexico's peso added 0.8% after a preliminary estimate from national statistics agency INEGI showed that the country's economy likely grew by 0.4% in April versus March. "It's still our view that the economy will continue to grow at the margin in the coming months," Ferrarezi said. Currencies of oil producing nations have benefited this year from high crude prices and a rise in demand, with U.S. refiners importing about 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude and fuel oil from Latin America in April, the highest in seven months, according to U.S. Customs data. Chile's peso and Peru's sol gained 2% and 0.9%, respectively, tracking higher copper prices. Among stocks, shares of Chilean miner and major lithium producer SQM, rose 2.7% after it reported on Wednesday nearly a twelve-fold rise in its quarterly profit. Brazil's Vale SA and Petrobras climbed about 2% each, boosting the commodity-heavy Bovespa index . Elsewhere, Russia's rouble rose against the dollar, propped up by capital controls and looming tax payments that usually require extra conversion of foreign currency to roubles. South Africa's rand gained 1.3% as the central bank increased its main lending rate by 50 basis points to 4.75%, in line with expectations. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1853 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1018.32 -1.44 MSCI LatAm 2346.05 2.35 Brazil Bovespa 107038.76 0.75 Mexico IPC 51524.63 2.24 Chile IPSA 5003.37 0.78 Argentina MerVal 89002.50 -1.983 Colombia COLCAP 1423.45 -2.85 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.8919 1.78 Mexico peso 19.8954 0.67 Chile peso 837.8 1.92 Colombia peso 4047.67 0.45 Peru sol 3.734 0.96 Argentina peso (interbank) 118.3400 -0.22 Argentina peso (parallel) 203 2.46 (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar, Anisha Sircar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao and Grant McCool)
WORLD
Reuters

Taiwan won't be a part of Biden's initial Asian economic talks

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) -The United States is looking to deepen its economic partnership with Taiwan even if though it is excluded from President Joe Biden’s new Asian economic initiative, a top official said. “Taiwan won’t be part of the launch,” of Biden’s Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Nestle delivers over 100 pallets of infant formula to U.S.

May 22 (Reuters) - Nestle SA (NESN.S) on Sunday delivered 132 pallets of its Health Science Alfamino and Alfamino Jr infant formulas to a U.S. facility, the company said, adding that another 114 pallets of Gerber Good Start Extensive HA formula will arrive in the coming days. The shipments are...
HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

442K+
Followers
331K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy