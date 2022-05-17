Touch A Truck event brings families from all over the county to Cullman County Fairgrounds

CULLMAN, Ala. – Touch A Truck, hosted by Cullman Electric Cooperative, took place at the Cullman County Fairgrounds Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Many local businesses and organizations including Wallace State, R.E. Garrison Trucking and the Cullman Power Board presented a selection of trucks for kids to explore. Many emergency service providers attended the event to teach kids about what they do for the community while allowing them to see what it is like behind the wheel of emergency vehicles.

Trimble Volunteer Fire Department Chief Adam Taylor said that most of the information they gave out was for the parents while the kids had fun in the trucks. “We throw out what we do so the parents kind of get an idea and if they want to volunteer somewhere, they can sign up.”

This year’s vehicles included firetrucks, police cars, ambulances, bucket trucks, school buses, charter buses, farm tractors and heavy construction equipment. Brian Lacy, Communications Manager at Cullman EC said the event had a big turnout, “The parking lot was full from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., so a bunch of people showed up early, but we’ve had a good steady crowd the whole day.” Many parents attending had been to the event before the pandemic and were excited to be able to bring their kids back to experience this unique family event.

