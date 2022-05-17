ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Long Snapper Ben Anderson Commits to Oklahoma

By Ryan Chapman
AllSooners
AllSooners
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DZXH2_0fguQEEk00

The Sooners added another member to their special teams Tuesday morning.

Oklahoma’s special teams got a boost on Tuesday morning.

Ben Anderson , a long snapper from Charlotte, NC, announced his commitment to the Sooners on Twitter.

A class of 2022 prospect, the 6-foot-4, 235-pound specialist was previously committed to Georgia Southern.

Current OU long snapper Kasey Kelleher is entering his super senior season, so Anderson will get to learn under him for a year before likely battling with Ethan Lane for the starting job next season.

Oklahoma has had a steady presence at long snapper as of late, from Kelleher to NFL long snapper James Winchester, who arrived at Oklahoma in 2008 and would eventually go on to win a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network !

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Comments / 3

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Former OU football player murdered in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas — A former University of Oklahoma football player was found dead in Dallas on Thursday. Dallas police said 25-year-old Du’Vonta Lampkin’s body was found around 10:10 p.m. on South Ervay Street. They said it was the result of a homicide. Dallas police is asking anyone...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

SEC Announces Punishment For Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher

The SEC issued public reprimands of Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher. In a statement shared by The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey scolded both head coaches for ethical conduct violations. "The membership of the Southeastern Conference has established expectations for conduct and sportsmanship that were not met last...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
City
Kansas, OK
State
Georgia State
Norman, OK
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Report: 5-Star Transfer Arrested On Sunday Night

A five-star college football transfer was reportedly arrested on Sunday evening. According to a report from On3, former Maryland five-star transfer Terrence Lewis was arrested on domestic battery charges on Sunday night. Lewis, who transferred to UCF from Maryland, was reportedly booked on Sunday night:. Police arrested and charged former...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Snapper#American Football#Georgia Southern#Ou#The Kansas City Chiefs#Fan Nation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
University of Oklahoma
Larry Brown Sports

All-American WR announces transfer destination

All-American wide receiver Jordan Addison has a new home out west. Addison announced Thursday that he will transfer from Pitt to USC, where he will play under coach Lincoln Riley. Addison thanked his coaches and teammates at Pitt in a statement, but said he would “continue my full development as a student athlete” with the Trojans.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Four-Star Safety Tyler Turner Names Final Two

One of the top safeties in the country, William J. Brennan (Texas) star Tyler Turner has narrowed his list down to two programs. On Friday morning the 6-foot, 180-pounder announced a top two of Oregon and Oklahoma. Turner was on campus in Eugene last weekend for an unofficial visit with the Ducks.
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Kansas Basketball Lands Major Transfer From Conference Rival

Kansas basketball picked up a major addition on Thursday night, and it came at the expense of another Big 12 program. Texas Tech transfer wing Kevin McCullar announced his commitment to Kansas moments ago. He has two years of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-6 McCullar was an honorable mention All-Big 12...
LAWRENCE, KS
AthlonSports.com

Big 12 Football: Which Team is the Favorite to Win the Conference in 2022?

Wide-open is the best way to describe the Big 12's battle to win the conference in the 2022 college football season. Baylor knocked off Oklahoma State in thrilling fashion in last year's conference title game, and it's safe to assume both teams will be in the mix to win it again this year. The Bears return a handful of starters from a standout defense and bring back one of the top offensive lines in the nation for new quarterback Blake Shapen. With Oklahoma State's defense losing several key pieces at linebacker and in the secondary, coach Mike Gundy's squad will have to lean more on quarterback Spencer Sanders to return to the conference title game. Oklahoma returns only nine starters for new coach Brent Venables, but don't expect the Sooners to drop far from the top spot. Texas and Kansas State are arguably the biggest wild-card teams to watch in this conference next fall.
WACO, TX
thecomeback.com

Mike Leach reacts to Nick Saban comments

Now that Nick Saban has apologized for the comments he made about Jimbo Fisher and Deion Sanders, other coaches are starting to add their two cents to the situation, including Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach. According to the Baltimore Sun’s Andy Kostka, Leach texted his thoughts on Thursday’s feud...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
504K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/oklahoma

Comments / 0

Community Policy