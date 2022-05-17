ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Pinellas County Sheriff Deputy Loses Job After DUI

By Max Zimmerman
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H5vaj_0fguQ3c000 Shelby Coniglio, 26

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Petersburg police arrested a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputy for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) early Tuesday morning.

Just after 1 a.m., police pulled over Shelby Coniglio, 26, for a traffic stop at 108th Avenue North and 4th Street North in St. Petersburg.

Police said Coniglio smelled of alcohol, slurred her speech, was unsteady on her feet, and performed poorly on field sobriety tests.

Coniglio submitted to a breath sample which indicated she had a BrAC of .206/.219. She was arrested for DUI with Bal .15 or greater She was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

Coniglio was hired by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, on September 10, 2018. She worked as a deputy in the Patrol Operations Bureau.

Her employment was immediately terminated following the arrest, which is consistent with Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office policy.

NBC Miami

Suspect Fleeing Police Jumps in Florida Pond, Never Resurfaces: Police

A burglary suspect in Florida trying to escape police officers jumped into a pond and never resurfaced, authorities said Saturday. Police officers had responded to reports of vehicle burglaries at an apartment complex in Bradenton, Florida early Saturday and found two men hiding on the porch of an apartment, the Bradenton Police Department said in a news release.
BRADENTON, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

