Clearwater Celebrates National Public Works Week

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Following the American Public Works Association tradition, those who work in professions that provide and maintain public facilities and services are being honored during National Public Works Week, May 16 to 20.

Clearwater will celebrate the contributions of public works professionals as well as the community it serves.

The American Public Works Association, sponsor of National Public Works Week, values the role public works professionals play in keeping residents safe and the city functioning smoothly. Its objective is designed to increase public awareness of municipal contributions to public works and enlighten the public about the duties, practices and goals of public works professionals.

The city of Clearwater public works professionals provide the essential water, sewer, reclaimed water, stormwater, traffic engineering, construction, solid waste, and streets and sidewalks services our citizens depend on every day.

These teams are, in short, the people who maintain and improve the systems and services that are vital to a community’s health, safety and comfort.

Members of the public who are interested in touring one of Clearwater’s water treatment plants can sign up to take a 1.5-hour tour of the plant on Wednesday, May 18, or Friday, May 20 at 1 p.m.

Registration is required; contact Fred.Hemerick@MyClearwater.com or call (727) 562-4627, option 3, to get on the list.

Those interested in seeing the city’s public works grounds or facilities can request a tour. For more information, call the city’s Engineering Department at (727) 562-4750 or Clearwater Public Utilities at (727) 562-4960.

