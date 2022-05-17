Jarvis Landry's Legacy with Cleveland Browns Doesn't Need Embellishment; It Stands on Its Own
By Pete Smith
BrownsDigest
5 days ago
The news of Jarvis Landry signing with the New Orleans Saints, that officially closes the book on his career with the Cleveland Browns. A look back at his four years with the Browns.
Jarvis Landry's career has been built on getting every ounce of ability out of his body combined with an unmatched passion and toughness. Add in accessibility and kindness with young fans and it gave him an every man appeal that endeared him to fans of all ages during his four seasons with the Cleveland Browns.
Landry was a good player with one great season whose contributions weren't limited to the field, but there was always a hyperbolic aspect of the fanbase desperate for a hero that tried to elevate him into being more than was possible because of his blue collar approach, a top contract and a fateful clip from HBO's Hard Knocks, which helped produce a fundamental misunderstanding of how the culture of a football team works.
2019 was a great season for Landry. It was his only great season with the Browns. 2018 and 2020 were average and this past season was just plain miserable. Part of the reason Landry was heralded is because the Browns have had such a bizarre history with that position over the last 15 years.
While so many teams routinely find great receivers, including the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals just within the division, the Browns have struggled to find pass catching playmakers. Going from Braylon Edwards to a run of receivers including Dwayne Bowe, Kenny Britt, Corey Coleman, Josh Gordon's All-Pro 2013 season and a random 1,000 yard season from Terrelle Pryor in 2016. Given that journey, Landry's stability was a breath of fresh air even if it wasn't the end goal.
In reality, Tyler Boyd is a properly rated Jarvis Landry. Boyd is a good player and should've gone to the Pro Bowl in 2018. He's not a star nor is he expected to be. The Bengals can function without him and he's not being paid over $15 million per season (5 years, $44.3 million) . He's simply an asset to their team and helped them reach the Super Bowl last season without much fanfare.
Even just compared to Browns history, Landry's production is in line with that of the aforementioned Braylon Edwards, who might have been a great talent but was never viewed as a great player outside of a spectacular 2007 season. Edwards will always be considered as a disappointment because he was the third overall pick of the 2005 draft. He's the polar opposite of Landry because he was viewed as someone squandering his immense gifts as opposed to maximizing the few they had as was the case with Landry. Landry was also more likable, more relatable than the haughty Edwards, but the numbers speak volumes.
With the Browns, that included hip surgery, broken ribs and a pair of knee injuries, the last of which contributed to the worst year of his career in 2021. After his release, teams simply weren't sure what Landry could offer, which resulted in signing a one-year deal with the Saints with a base salary of $3 million that could be worth up to $6 million. He's hoping to have a strong year and earn better offers next offseason.
None of that changes the fact that Jarvis Landry was a good wide receiver for the Cleveland Browns or reduces his achievements. He was a true professional who offered leadership, was a willing mentor who tried to leave the team and community better than he found it, had one great season and was paid handsomely for his efforts, earning around $60 million in the process. That's a great legacy that doesn't require hyperbole.
Expectations are high in Denver heading into the 2022-23 season. The Broncos have had a good roster for the last couple of seasons, but haven't had good quarterback play to put them over the top. That's now about to change as Russell Wilson is the quarterback of the present and the future.
Last Friday, the Las Vegas Raiders traded wide receiver Bryan Edwards and a conditional seventh-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for a fifth-round pick. Exactly one week later, they added a new wideout to their receiving corps. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport announced that Las Vegas has signed wide receiver Jordan...
The offseason is coming to a close as the league edges closer and closer to the start of the regular season. For the Cleveland Browns, it’s been an interesting past few months. With the drama surrounding Baker Mayfield, the controversy with Deshaun Watson, the team not drafting a player...
The Carolina Panthers still have their eyes on at least two veteran quarterbacks as they consider upgrading at the position, according to a report. The Panthers still maintain some interest in quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo, according to Steve Reed of the Associated Press. However, the only way a trade is possible would be for either the Cleveland Browns or San Francisco 49ers to pick up a significant portion of each quarterback’s salary, which is not likely to happen.
It makes too much sense to not happen. A Nick Foles-Frank Reich reunion appears close, according to Colts beat writer Zak Keefer of The Athletic. “Colts are working to add veteran QB Nick Foles, sources said,” Keefer tweeted. “Nothing done yet, but there’s a chance it comes by next week.”
Possible NFL discipline continues to loom over Deshaun Watson, but the Cleveland Browns quarterback’s attorney believes the final decision will come sooner rather than later. Rusty Hardin believes the NFL will sit down with Watson at least one more time before rendering a verdict. However, the attorney believes the...
There’s a lot of talent to like on the Cleveland Browns heading into 2022 training camp, but there’s also a lot of questions that need to be answered and players who need to make good on their potential if Kevin Stefanski’s team is really to make a push in the AFC North.
Comments / 1