ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

This Is the Oldest City Park in America

By Douglas A. McIntyre
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uE4t4_0fguPpQ400 Most of America’s large cities have an iconic park, often a century old, if not much older. Detroit's Belle Isle, in the middle of the Detroit River, opened in 1845. Central Park in Manhattan opened in 1858. San Francisco's Buena Vista Park, which offers a view of the Golden Gate Bridge, opened in 1867.

Some of the designers of these parks are nearly as famous as their creations. Frederick Law Olmsted, the designer of many of the great city parks, is known as the father of landscape architecture.

Although many of these well-known parks were opened in the mid-1800s, none of them is the oldest city park in the country.

About 2 million acres of public parkland flourish in the country’s 100 largest cities alone, according to The Trust for Public Land’s 2021 City Park Facts , the latest edition of the nonprofit’s annual parks data compilation. That’s roughly the size of Yellowstone National Park and larger than several states. People do not have to go far for a history lesson. An estimated 75% of residents in those metros live within a 10-minute walk of a public park, up from less than 68% in 2012, the trust notes.

24/7 Tempo reviewed data from the Trust for Public Land report to identify the oldest city park from a universe of America’s 100 largest cities. Nearly all of those we considered commemorate or are associated with historical events. The oldest park, Boston Common, was founded in 1634 when Puritan colonists paid 30 pounds for the 44 acres, according to the Freedom Trail Foundation.

Local livestock grazed the pasture, or “common land,” until 1830. But Puritans being Puritans, Boston Common was also the site of public punishments for witches, murderers and other criminals, real or imagined. In 1775, Boston Common played a pivotal role in the American Revolution. It was there that British troops trained before clashing with colonists at the first battles of the war at Lexington and Concord.

Click here to see all the oldest city parks in America.

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where People Can’t Wait to Leave

The pandemic has changed everything, including where we choose to live. While many factors go into this choice, affordability remains a driving force, according to George Ratiu, manager of economic research at Realtor.com. (This is the cheapest city to buy a home.) “Worries over health, financial pressures, lifestyle, and well-being were channeled into finding a […]
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Largest State Capital

State capitals are not always the largest cities in a state by population. Often, they are little-known for people who live outside these states. How many people realize that Lansing is the capital of Michigan, for instance? (Shouldn’t the decision have been to locate the capital in Detroit?) Sometimes, though, a state’s capital is also […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

Counties With the Highest Rent in America

Rents across the country have gone through a period of historical growth in the past two years. According to real estate research firm CoStar Group, rents in the U.S. rose 11.3% last year. In contrast, over the previous five years, gross rents increased by 18.1%.  Rising rent prices are the result of soaring inflation and […]
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Largest Military Cemetery In America

About one million Americans who served in the military have died in combat. Many of these are buried in them in one of the 155 military cemeteries The Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) National Cemetery Administration. These are spread across 42 states. To determine America’s largest military cemetery, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed military cemetery information […]
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lexington, MI
Detroit, MI
Government
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
24/7 Wall St.

The Oldest Bar in Every State

The coronavirus pandemic has dealt a serious blow to food and drinking establishments, especially bars. Many permanently closed. But some are still standing – including bars that were established about a century ago. And almost every state has one such drinking establishment. 24/7 Tempo has identified the oldest bar in each state still serving — […]
RESTAURANTS
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frederick Law Olmsted
a-z-animals.com

The Biggest Alligator Ever Found In Louisiana

Louisiana is a diverse state situated next to the Gulf of Mexico. Although Louisiana has rich uplands, it also has the alluvial region which was created by the Mississippi River. Within the alluvial region are many swamps and wetlands which are a perfect habitat for many different animals. Amongst these animals are alligators. Incredibly, there are around 2 million in the state of Louisiana alone – the largest population in the entire US. As alligators live in freshwater habitats, the wetland regions are a prime area for them to thrive. In fact, some thrive so well that they reach astonishing lengths! But just how big do they get? Join us as we discover the biggest alligator ever found in Louisiana!
LOUISIANA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State That Will Grow the Most In The Next 20 Years

The U.S population barely grew from 2010 to 2020, based on historic standards. According to the Census Bureau, the total population of the United States on April 1, 2020, was 331.4 million, an increase of 22.7 million from 2010. That was the slowest growth rate in decades. Some states actually lost population. Since the census […]
TEXAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Cities With the Highest Rent

Rents across the country have gone through a period of historical growth in the past two years. According to real estate research firm CoStar Group, rents in the U.S. rose 11.3% last year. In contrast, over the previous five years, gross rents increased by 18.1%. Rising rent prices are the result of soaring inflation and […]
HOUSE RENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Central Park#United States#Boston Common#Manhattan#Tempo#Puritan
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 702,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 81.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 990,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 702,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 81.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 990,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Most Diverse Landscapes

Spanning nearly 3.8 million square miles, the United States is one of the largest countries in the world by total landmass. From the Smokey Mountains to the Rocky Mountains and the Great Plains to the Great Lakes, it is also one of the most geographically diverse.  Not all states in the Lower 48 are equally […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

Things You Should Probably Never Order at a Restaurant

The coronavirus pandemic has significantly damaged the food industry in the U.S. About two years after being forced to shut down and hundreds of iconic establishments closing for good, restaurants are open for business. People patronize these places for a variety of reasons, of course. It might be a matter of convenience and/or price. On […]
RESTAURANTS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

116K+
Followers
76K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy