ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

7 Shipping Companies Now Delivering Huge Dividends

By Paul Ausick
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OgdGL_0fguPomZ00 After nearly a year of hearing and reading about challenges due to demand outrunning supply, there are indications that supply is catching up. Or perhaps demand is slowing due to inflation. The impact of recent COVID-19 lockdowns in China also has slowed demand in Shanghai for export vessels.

Two years ago, the Freightos Baltic Index (the spot market price for 40-foot shipping containers, or FEUs) was just under $1,500. The rate today is just over $8,200, but that is down from a peak price of $11,109 in early September of last year. Many shippers and industry analysts expect a sharp reduction in rates in the second half of this year.

U.S. retailers also are pulling their orders forward, stocking up now on expectations that inflation will continue to push their costs and the prices they charge their customers higher. There is also some uncertainty related to labor negotiations begun last week for workers at 29 ports on the west coast, including the country's two largest in Long Beach and Los Angeles. The existing bargaining agreement expires July 1.

For investors, shipping companies that are now paying fabulous dividends may be faced with a choice of cutting those dividends or funding them by borrowing. The speed with which shipping companies can raise, lower, eliminate or initiate dividend payments is faster than in most other industries. According to one study published last October, the shipping industry's speed of dividend adjustment "increases in recession states both in the macroeconomic and the shipping environment. The increased dividend flexibility of maritime companies appears to be in line [with] the sector's high-risk profile. It seems that as profitability and external financing opportunities deteriorate during recession states, maritime companies adjust dividends more flexibly to secure sufficient liquidity and investment capital."

Here is a look at seven maritime shipping companies that currently pay dividends of at least 9%.

ZIM Shipping

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ( NYSE: ZIM ) is an international container shipping that announced a dividend of $17.00 in early March and paid the dividend on April 4. The company's current dividend yield is 26.75%.
ALSO READ: Why 7 of the Highest Dividend-Paying Energy Stocks Remain the Best 2022 Bet
Net income for the last 12 months totaled $4.64 billion. Free cash flow per share for the period was $41.47, and the total return for the past year was about 135%.

Through the March quarter, the company had paid out common dividends of $299.4 million. The April dividend payment alone totaled about $2.04 billion. The company's payout ratio for the past year is about 6.5%.

Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) is a dry bulk shipper of grains, coal and other cargoes. The company pays a variable dividend, and over the past 12 months has paid out $4.25 for a dividend yield of 25.8%.

Net income for the last 12 months totaled $680.53 million. Free cash flow per share (LTM) was $6.23, and the total return for the past year was about 73.1%.

Through the March quarter, the company had paid out common dividends of $230.24 million. The company's payout ratio for the past year is about 33.8%.

Genco Shipping

This is another dry bulk shipper. Including a payment made last week, Genco Shipping and Trading Ltd. ( NYSE: GNK ) has paid dividends totaling $1.71 for the past four quarters. The current dividend yield is 15.54%.

Net income for the last 12 months totaled $221.71 million. Free cash flow per share over the past year was $2.54, and the total return for the past year was 56.84%.

Through the March quarter, the company had paid out common dividends of $40.9 million. The company's payout ratio for the past year is about 18.4%.
ALSO READ: 5 BofA Securities Top Value Stock Picks Also Pay Large and Dependable Dividends

KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE: KNOP) owns and operates shuttle oil tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company has paid dividends totaling $2.08 over the past four quarters. The current dividend yield is 12.52%.

Net income for the last 12 months totaled $72.52 million. Free cash flow per share over the past year was $3.77, and the total return for the past year was negative 0.9%.

Through the March quarter, the company had paid out common dividends totaling $40.9 million. The company's payout ratio for the past year is about 151.3%.

Golden Ocean

This company owns and operates a worldwide fleet of dry bulk shippers. Golden Ocean Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GOGL) paid dividends totaling $2.50 per share over the past year. The current dividend yield is 24.47%.

Net income for the past 12 months totaled 527.22 million, and free cash flow per share over the period was $0.58. The total return for the past year was 109.5%.

Through the March quarter, Golden Ocean paid out $320.69 million in common dividends. The company's payout ratio is 60.83%.

Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc. ( NYSE: DSX ) is a dry bulk shipper operating globally. Over the past year, the company has paid two quarterly dividends totaling $0.30. Prior to those payments, the company had paid no dividends since November 2008. The current dividend yield is 14.93%.

Net income for the past 12 months was $57.39 million, and free cash flow per share for the period was $0.94. Total return for the past year was 65.34%

Through the March quarter, Diana Shipping has paid a total of $8.82 million in dividends, and the firm's payout ratio is 25.42%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. ( NASDAQ: EGLE ) is a worldwide operator of dry bulk vessels. Over the past year, the company has paid three quarterly dividends totaling $6.05. The current dividend yield is 12.24%.

Net income for the past year was $228.12 million, and free cash flow per share for the period was $11.68. Total return for the past 12 months was 70.36%.

Through the March quarter, Eagle has paid $52.58 million in common dividends, and the company's payout ratio is 23.05%.
ALSO READ: 5 ‘Strong Buy’ Blue Chips Expected to Raise Their Dividends This Week

Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) operates both dry bulk and tanker vessels worldwide. In the past 12 months, the company has paid two quarterly dividends totaling $1.44 and has a forward dividend yield of 12.08%

Net income for the past 12 months totaled $118.92 million, and free cash flow per share for the period totaled $11.08. Total return for the past year was 266.33%.

Through the March quarter, Grindrod has paid $13.55 million in common dividends, and the company's payout ratio is 11.39%.

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

AbbVie's deep portfolio offers sustainability amid a decline in its top-selling drug. A housing boom provides Lowe's with the tools to keep investors happy. Parker Hannifin is using motion control technology to help companies be cost efficient while optimizing processes. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shipping#Financial Advisors#Baltic
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

Nvidia's $1 trillion addressable revenue opportunity could ensure terrific long-term growth. Twilio's elevated levels of revenue growth are here to stay thanks to the cloud communications market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

Companies That Have Ended Operations in Russia as of Mid-May

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February, companies with commercial relationships with the world’s largest nation have been confronted with the decision of whether to stop doing business in Russia, cut back operations, or continue to operate there.  Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, senior associate dean for leadership studies at Yale School of Management, and a team […]
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as the S&P 500 Dodges a Bear Market

The S&P 500 has been dodging a bear market even as the tech-heavy Nasdaq is in the bear market territory after falling more than 20 percent from its peaks. Recession fears have also been piling up and several economists now see a recession in 2022. Dividend stocks can provide some cushion in turbulent stock markets.
STOCKS
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Long-Haul Dividend Kings Under $100

Sysco is turning the challenges of the pandemic into future growth. Hormel is eyeing integrated cost synergies to help its bottom line. Consumers' energy needs could offset supply chain and inflationary pressures for Black Hills. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in May

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. When markets turn south, it is an excellent...
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

116K+
Followers
76K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy