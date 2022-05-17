ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexican president slams U.S. embargo on Cuba as 'genocidal policy'

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a virtual U.S. global climate summit, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

MEXICO CITY, May 17 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday the U.S. economic embargo of Cuba was "genocidal policy," raising the stakes in a standoff with Washington over its treatment of the Communist-ruled Caribbean island.

Lopez Obrador, a leftist who has repeatedly called for the United States to end the embargo, said earlier in May that he would not attend the U.S.-hosted Summit of the Americas next month unless all countries in the region were invited.

Speaking at a regular government news conference, Lopez Obrador said the United States "looked bad" in how it was treating Cuba, and urged Washington to end the embargo.

"It's a genocidal policy," Lopez Obrador said.

Still, he welcomed moves by the U.S. government on Monday that will ease some Trump-era restrictions on the island and increase processing of U.S. visas for Cubans. read more

Lopez Obrador on Wednesday is due to meet with a U.S. delegation for the Summit of the Americas in which he plans to explain why Mexico wants all countries in the region to attend. read more

Reporting by Kylie Madry Editing by Dave Graham

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

frickenreally
1d ago

This is a worthless president. This man can't even take care of his own country. you know what,, get rid of your drugs, then come and talk to us. let alone talk about the USA.

はいたわごとを食べる
1d ago

wait a minute it's OK for America to trade with China, Vietnam and other ex communist socialist countries but heaven forbid Venezuela or Cuba,c which by the way are not nuclear armed yet America trades with nuclear armed adversaries like China India and just a little while back even Russia boy do you'll make perfect sense bias much against Latin American countries?

Aaron Vaughn Rechtenbach
1d ago

Now his true colors come out and Cuba has nothing to do with Mexico. But truly can't take him seriously, the Mexican army is so weak that they can't even fight the cartels.

