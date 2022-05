You don’t have to be a fan of the legendary Canadian comedy group The Kids in the Hall to appreciate a thorough and loving new documentary about them, Reg Harkema’s “The Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks.” Knowing their work might help make sense of the wonders of “I’m crushing your head” or Chicken Lady or countless other characters, many of them with wigs. But this two-part documentary, now playing on Prime Video, is the kind of successful and sprightly look into a cult sensation that welcomes all. It goes through the history of these five Canadian men and the sketch comedy group that brought them together and culminated in a revered TV series that became legendary.

