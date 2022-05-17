ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannes 2022 Preview: 25 Must-See Films To Watch

By Jamie Rogers, Rodrigo Perez
 5 days ago

Once again, the Cannes Film Festival is upon us, this time without COVID-19 shutting down the world like it once did, safely back in the month of May where it usually belongs (2020 was canceled altogether, and 2021 ended up being pushed to June). Cannes 2022 is definitely a...

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
‘The Five Devils’ Trailer: Léa Mysius’ Second Feature Makes A Lot Of Scents

Every child learns at a young age that smell and memory are closely linked, but what if one special child could harness that connection to her own ends? That’s the premise behind “The Five Devils” (“Les cinq diables“), the second feature from writer-director Léa Mysius that stars Adèle Exarchopoulos of “Blue Is the Warmest Color” fame. “The Five Devils” will premiere this weekend in the Director’s Fortnight section of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.
‘Love, Death + Robots Volume 3’ Final Trailer: Tim Miller & David Fincher’s Animated Anthology Returns With Another Batch Of Sci-Fi Shorts Today

David Fincher‘s projects with Netflix over the years are manifold. He’s directed episodes of “Mindhunter” and “House Of Cards,” produced “Voir,” a collection of short video essays, and released his 2020 film, “Mank,” on the platform. And while audiences await his latest film, “The Killer,” with Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton, Netflix has another volume of his animation series with Tim Miller to tide everyone over.
‘Armageddon Time’ Review: James Gray Reflects On Privilege & Says Goodbye To The Past With Great Empathy [Cannes]

“You can’t ever forget about the past,” Anthony Hopkins says with gentle heed and caution, in a key moment in writer/director James Gray’s intimate new film, “Armageddon Time,” a compassionate movie in perpetual contemplation of our collective accounts, both personally, socially and historically. After venturing out into the jungle (“The Lost City Of Z”), exploring the unfathomable unknowns of deep space (“Ad Astra”) and coming to the same conclusions about the dark heart of human nature, Gray returns to the pavement of his New York City roots for one of his most emotionally honest works regarding the elemental moments of life, love and loss.
Margot Robbie, Jay Roach To Join Forces For An ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ Prequel

Margot Robbie‘s busy shooting Greta Gerwig‘s “Barbie” with Ryan Gosling at the moment, but she already has her next project after that lined up. And she’s teaming up with Jay Roach, who directed her in 2019’s “Bombshell,” for her next assignment: a prequel to the “Ocean’s Eleven” series.
David Cronenberg Believes ‘Alien’ Lifted From ‘Shivers’ & Exited ‘Total Recall’ Because Studio Wanted ‘Raiders Of The Lost Ark’ On Mars

Body horror king David Cronenberg is back with his erotic sci-fi thriller “Crimes of The Future” which is screening at the Cannes Film Festival soon and NEON releases it domestically on June 8. And while Cronenberg gets a lot of credit for his own work that made it on the big screen, there are a handful of popular sci-fi projects that Cronenberg seemingly had a direct/indirect hand in helping develop–especially their body horror elements.
Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo & Naomi Ackie Join Robert Pattinson For Bong Joon-Ho’s Next Sci-Fi Film

Ever since “Parasite” won the Palme d’Or at Cannes 2019 and then swept that season’s Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director, and more, Hollywood has wondered what Bong Joon-Ho‘s next project would be. Well, things are beginning to take shape as Warner Bros. announced that more actors have joined Robert Pattinson for the as-yet-untitled new film’s ensemble.
‘Rodeo’ Review: Striking Newcomer Julie Ledru Kickstarts A Thrilling, But Sometimes Too-Conventional Debut [Cannes]

It’s hard not to sound like a cynical, world-weary film critic when complaining about seemingly small things such as the way many independent French dramas these days open with a sequence showing people fighting and shouting at each other. But the technique of stunning the audience and capturing their attention with a loud, conflictual scene is becoming a tired trope that, if filmmakers aren’t careful, can seem more like a superficial shortcut to gritty realism than anything truly rooted in the characters’ reality.
‘Turn Me On’: IFC Nabs Michael Tyburski’s Sci-Fi Comedy Starring Bel Powley & Nick Robinson

IFC Films announced this week that they will reunite with “The Sound of Silence” director Michael Tyburski for his sophomore feature, sci-fi comedy “Turn Me On.” The new movie boasts impressive young talent in leading roles with Bel Powley (“The King of Staten Island,” “White Boy Rick“) and Nick Robinson (“Love, Simon,” “A Teacher“) starring. “Turn Me On” has a script written by Angela Bourassa (“If You Were The Last“).
‘Eo’ Review: Jerzy Skolimowski Reimagining Of Robert Bresson’s ‘Au Hazard Balthazar’ Has A Haunting Beauty [Cannes]

There’s always at least one. Just a few nights deep into this year’s Cannes Film Festival, the competition has thrown up its first wild, batshit, and occasionally beautiful curiosity. Reimagining “Au Hazard Balthazar,” Robert Bresson’s classic fable of human cruelty and indifference for the present day, “Eo” follows a lowly circus goat on a recurring series of captures and escapes, some more legible than others, some more hallucinogenic and experimental than others, but all combining into a singular surrealist whole. The great Isabelle Huppert takes top billing on the poster, but her existence seems to slip from the mind long before she appears on screen here. There is only one star of this show, and that’s the goat.
‘Corsage’ Review: Vicky Krieps Marvels As Elisabeth Of Austria In Stunning Period Drama [Cannes]

A silver spoon clunks loudly inside a bowl of beef broth. The meal — well, barely a meal — is served to Empress Elisabeth of Austria (Vicky Krieps) twice a day, her diet a strict combination of insipid soup and wafer-thin slices of lemon. The sacrifice is reflected in the ever-shrinking measures of her tightly constrained waste, almost permanently held by a structured corsage pulled with painful might by small-handed maids hired for this very specific task.
Gerard Butler’s ‘Law Abiding Citizen’ Is Getting A Sequel

Be honest: when was the last time you thought about “Law Abiding Citizen“? F. Gary Gray‘s modest actioner might be a rock-solid thriller – and the beginning of Gerard Butler‘s transformation into a B-movie icon – but the film hardly seemed poised to be reclaimed as an integral piece of the 2000s action canon. Until today, anyways. Now, with the news that “Law Abiding Citizen” is coming back with a big chunk of its original creative team intact, we might be in for the next stage in the Butler renaissance.
‘Rise & Kill First’: Doug Liman Returns To Spy Genre With Mossad Limited Series

Director Doug Liman is busy putting together a bunch of films. There’s the thriller “Everest,” a new version of “Road House” starring Jake Gyllenhaal (“Ambulance“), and a sequel to Tom Crusie’s sci-fi actioner “Edge of Tomorrow” he keeps pushing for. Now, it looks like Liman will dabble in the world of television as he returns to the spy genre after directing “Fair Game” and helping launch Matt Damon‘s successful Jason Bourne franchise with “The Bourne Identity.”
‘Ms. Marvel’: Iman Vellani Calls Brie Larson A Mentor & “Pitched” Movies To Deity Kevin Feige

Marvel‘s newest heroine is “Ms. Marvel” played by Pakistani-Canadian actress Iman Vellani, who went from high school student straight into becoming a key cog in Marvel Cinematic Universe. That’s a huge leap for anyone, but even more impressive given Vellani’s age. Her landmark superhero role of Kamala Khan sees her play a teenage high school student from New Jersey with new cosmic powers (a potential stand-in for womanhood/puberty) in a world populated by more seasoned superheroes. “Ms. Marvel” also marks the first leading Muslim superhero as Marvel continues to expand the diversity of the MCU.
Tilda Swinton & George Miller’s Five-Year Journey To ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ [Cannes]

CANNES – George Miller is one of the most acclaimed filmmakers of his generation, but when it comes to Tilda Swinton he truly knows among the greats. The star, along with Idris Elba, of his new film “Three Thousand Years of Longing” says she doesn’t pick roles. She picks people. And those people are filmmakers such as Bong Joon Ho, the Coen Brothers, Spike Jonze, Luca Guadagnino, Jim Jarmusch, David Fincher and Pedro Almodóvar, among others. And, it turns out la Croisette first brought them together.
Baz Luhrmann On Making ‘Australia’ Into A Series: “I Never Got To Finish It”

For a brief moment there, it felt like Baz Luhrmann held the world in his hands. Coming off the incredible success of “Moulin Rouge!,” Luhrmann seemed poised to solidify his cultural dominance with “Australia,” a sweeping historical epic with Hugh Jackman and Nicole Kidman at the peak of their box office star power. So when the film only grossed $49M domestic against its $130M budget, it seemed to be a film better resigned to the dust bin of blockbuster history.
‘Spider-Man 4’: Sony “Hopeful” They Can Coax Jon Watts, Tom Holland & Zendaya To Return

While “Spider-Man: No Way Home” was a juggernaut at the international box office, earning a massive $1.89 billion globally, it wasn’t 100% certain that “Spider-Man 4” would be moving forward with returning cast members or director Jon Watts. Without contracts signed or a public announcement from the studio, it’s hard to completely bank on everyone coming back.
‘The Kids In The Hall: Comedy Punks’ Review: Essential Viewing For Die-Hards Or Newcomers

You don’t have to be a fan of the legendary Canadian comedy group The Kids in the Hall to appreciate a thorough and loving new documentary about them, Reg Harkema’s “The Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks.” Knowing their work might help make sense of the wonders of “I’m crushing your head” or Chicken Lady or countless other characters, many of them with wigs. But this two-part documentary, now playing on Prime Video, is the kind of successful and sprightly look into a cult sensation that welcomes all. It goes through the history of these five Canadian men and the sketch comedy group that brought them together and culminated in a revered TV series that became legendary.
Gina Gammell & Riley Keough’s ‘War Pony’ Is Admirable But Overstuffed [Cannes Review]

CANNES – It may seem obvious, but sometimes combining two compelling stories doesn’t lead to an overall more captivating film. That’s the primary takeaway from Gina Gammell and Riley Keough‘s somewhat messy “War Pony,” which debuted at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival this weekend. At its best, a welcome addition to the increasing number of contemporary Native American stories seen in the films such as “Songs My Brother Told Me,” “Wild Indian” and FX’s “Reservation Dogs.” At worst, it’s a disjointed narrative that sadly overstays its welcome.
Jason Momoa Joins Universal’s Action-Comedy ‘Shots! Shots! Shots!’ That Is Similar To ‘True Lies’ & ‘Taken’

Taking a break from super heroic roles for a moment, actor Jason Momoa (“Dune,” “Aquaman”) is playing a villain in Universal’s “Fast X,” which is currently shooting now that director Louis Leterrier (“The Transporter”) has replaced Justin Lin. He’s continuing his streak of action projects that will allow him to dip his toes into the world of comedy as well.
