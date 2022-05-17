Cannes 2022 Preview: 25 Must-See Films To Watch

There’s always at least one. Just a few nights deep into this year’s Cannes Film Festival, the competition has thrown up its first wild, batshit, and occasionally beautiful curiosity. Reimagining “Au Hazard Balthazar,” Robert Bresson’s classic fable of human cruelty and indifference for the present day, “Eo” follows a lowly circus goat on a recurring series of captures and escapes, some more legible than others, some more hallucinogenic and experimental than others, but all combining into a singular surrealist whole. The great Isabelle Huppert takes top billing on the poster, but her existence seems to slip from the mind long before she appears on screen here. There is only one star of this show, and that’s the goat.

