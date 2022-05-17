ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

These 3 friends adopted a child together and changed 4 lives for the better

By Samantha Swindler
The Oregonian
 5 days ago
An adoption ceremony is the rare, joyous proceeding that takes place at the Multnomah County Juvenile Justice Center. And this...

Readers respond: The joy of an inclusive playground

When I was a little girl, I couldn’t play on the playground and with the toys, but I could shake my feet in the park, hear the sounds of children playing and know that all are invited here, all are welcome. We now open a new life of play in Portland with the Gabriel Park Inclusive Playground. It is a beautiful place to play and see.
PORTLAND, OR
Hiring fair this weekend! Multnomah County seeking qualified applicants who are passionate about working with youth in detention

PORTLAND - Multnomah County is hosting a hiring fair at its Juvenile Justice Complex, located at 1401 NE 68th Ave. in Portland, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 21. The County is specifically looking for passionate applicants to serve as Juvenile Custody Services Specialists who work with youth temporarily housed in detention. The County is also seeking applicants for the Juvenile Services Division’s Assessment and Evaluation Program, which provides transitional services for young people returning to the community.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Put off pepper planting until temps warm: Ask an expert

If the weather would cooperate, we’d be out there gardening, but in the meantime, you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in, and the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Sweet Home’s hare-raising problem

A feral-rabbit issue has plagued Sweet Home and the surrounding area since late last year, but this month it’s worsened by leaps and bounds — or hops, you could say. On Thursday, May 5, local Lisa Stoke and her daughter saw at least four adult and 10 baby domesticated rabbits at Sunnyside Park.
SWEET HOME, OR
KATU.com

Two feline friends arrive at the Oregon Zoo's 'Catio'

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two friendly new felines have taken up temporary residence at the Oregon Zoo’s Catio. Zoo officials said the Catio — a patio for cats — gives guests a chance to meet the zoo’s cuddliest residents, learn how to create a catio environment at home, and maybe even adopt a cat of their own.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Clackamas girl missing since March found, ODHS says

CLACKAMAS, Ore. (KPTV) – A 14-year-old Clackamas girl missing since March was found Monday, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services. Aaronaja Ziye Akerion Gray, 14, went missing from foster care in Clackamas on March 31. ODHS didn’t reveal where Gray was found but thanked the community for...
CLACKAMAS, OR
opb.org

Indoor masking recommended in six Oregon counties

Last week, Multnomah County health officials recommended people start wearing masks inside again. This week, six Oregon counties have reached medium risk levels, triggering the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s indoor masking recommendation. Case counts are on the rise, though hospitalization rates are still fairly low. Multnomah County Health Department’s Jennifer Vines joins us for an update.
KATU.com

Oregon International Airshow features all-women pilots

HILLSBORO, Ore. — It's a show you don't want to miss. Friday is the start of The Oregon International Airshow. Organizers say this year's show at the Hillsboro Airport is going to be historic. It's the first airshow since 1947 featuring all women pilots. KATU spoke to Maj. Kristin...
corporatehousingbyowner.com

Farmhouse Perfect for a Couple or Family

Relax with the whole family at this peaceful fully furnished farmhouse from 1890 in SW Portland, Oregon. Located on a private fully fenced-in lush half acre. Fruit trees and berry bushes. Located in quiet Ashcreek. 3 minute drive to Multnomah Village with a lot of options for boutique shops and great restaurants. 15 minutes to Nike headquarters in Beaverton, 15 minutes to downtown, the zoo, or across the river to N & SE Portland. 25-30 minutes from the airport. Off street parking (with gated driveway). Lawn maintenance is included / will be taken care of.
PORTLAND, OR
