Pizzitola’s Bar-B-Cue has gone through many transformations in its 87-year history in Houston. The original location was bulldozed to make way for Interstate 10. A name change came along with new ownership in 1983. Since then, it has seen two new owners. And eighteen months ago, the pit room got a new addition: a steel offset smoker. Although the restaurant still uses a pair of ancient brick pits, thanks to a grandfather clause.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO