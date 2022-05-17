ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Married Lenny Hochstein’s girlfriend, Katharina Mazepa, ‘proud’ to be with him

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Em8mL_0fguL42000

There’s no shame in Katharina Mazepa’s game.

Lenny Hochstein’s new girlfriend is “very proud” to be dating the plastic surgeon despite his marriage to “Real Housewives of Miami” star Lisa Hochstein, a source tells Page Six exclusively.

“[Katharina] was strutting and holding on to Lenny’s arm. She seemed very proud to be with him. He seemed more nonchalant about it all,” a source close to Mazepa shares, adding that they were made to believe Lisa and Lenny “had split a while ago, and he traded Lisa in for a newer model.”

Mazepa, 26, didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

Lenny, 55, confirmed to Page Six exclusively Monday that he and Lisa, 39, are divorcing after 12 years of marriage and two children.

“It was after the decision was made that I started seeing Katharina,” he told us of the Australian model. “This is something that Lisa was well aware of before it happened. Our issues have nothing to do with the filming of the show.”

Lisa, however, slammed her estranged husband’s “reckless handling” of their split.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=294JZk_0fguL42000
“It was after the decision was made that I started seeing Katharina,” Lenny told Page Six of his divorce and new girlfriend.
katharinamazepa/Instagram

“With two young children involved, as a mom I’m going to focus all of my energy and time on them,” she said via her rep. “I’m blindsided by his behavior and reckless handling of the situation.”

The “Boob God,” who is being sued by at least four patients for malpractice, and Mazepa have been spotted around Miami getting handsy in recent weeks despite the fact that the reality stars had yet to split.

We broke the news that “a drink was thrown” as Lenny partied at Miami hotspot Gala with Mazepa earlier this month when Lisa and her “RHOM” co-star Larsa Pippen arrived.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dizmb_0fguL42000
“RHOM” star Lisa slammed Lenny for his “reckless handling” of their split.
lisahochstein

“They were all there, and they did have words,” an insider revealed.

Another source told us, “There was a showdown at Gala Miami,” adding that Lenny walked in with his “new girlfriend.”

“Lisa got in her face and yelled at her,” the second source added.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Bethenny Frankel ‘disgusted’ by Erika Jayne’s dig at late ex Dennis Shields

Bethenny Frankel says she and her fans are “disgusted” by what Erika Jayne said about her late ex Dennis Shields’ death during Wednesday night’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live.” “The episode tonight of @BravoWWHL was taped so I don’t address the comment you [as fans] & Dennis’ children are hurt, offended and disgusted by,” the former “Real Housewives of New York City” star, 51, tweeted on Thursday. “I appreciate your loyalty, heart and compassion,” she added in the note addressed to her supporters. Frankel previously claimed that she knew that Jayne’s estranged husband, Tom Girardi, was in financial and legal turmoil well...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Spencer Pratt claims Amber Heard once rejected Brody Jenner at a club

Spencer Pratt claims Amber Heard once rejected Brody Jenner at a nightclub nearly two decades ago, before she was an actress. Pratt recounted the unexpected tale about his former “Hills” co-star Thursday on Heather McDonald’s “Juicy Scoop” podcast, as Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Heard remains ongoing. “We were like 20 in a club. Brody and I go up, and Brody’s gonna hit on Amber,” Pratt, 38, claimed. “She just moved out here from Texas, and we’re quizzing her. He’s trying to, you know, date her or go on a date — however Brody would like it worded.” According to Pratt, the then-aspiring...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Rihanna gives birth, welcomes first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky

Rihanna is officially a mom! The Fenty Beauty founder gave birth to her first child, a baby boy, with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky, Page Six can confirm. The newborn was born May 13 in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. Page Six broke the news of Rihanna’s pregnancy in late January after photos emerged of the singer, 34, proudly displaying her baby bump as she went for a stroll with Rocky, 33, in Harlem. A month before the big reveal, Rihanna had sparked pregnancy rumors while dining at Carbone, with a source telling us she was “quite clearly drinking sparkling water and openly rubbing her...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Tristan teased Khloé about her ‘never leaving’ him before paternity scandal

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian’s ill-fated, secret reconciliation continues to age poorly. On this week’s episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” the Chicago Bulls player and Good American co-founder have a discussion about how her sisters have maintained close bonds with their exes. “We have a very loyal strong bond in our family. We are great coparents, and we are great at blending families. We have learned that from my mom and my dad,” she told Thompson while they were working out at the gym. “Like Scott [Disick] is never leaving and Kanye [West] is never leaving. Looks like you are never leaving. We are all here...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malpractice#Australian
Page Six

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker make out in Italy before rumored wedding

What’s their age again? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker locked lips like a couple of loved-up teenagers as they enjoyed a family boat ride in Portofino, Italy, ahead of their rumored third wedding. They were spotted sharing a steamy kiss on the boat Friday, with the reality star intimately wrapping her arms around the Blink-182 drummer. The pair, who legally married last Sunday, were glowing as they showed serious PDA while joined by their children on the Italian water excursion. Barker, 46, was seen touching Kardashian, 43, lovingly on the thigh as they smiled and gazed into each other’s eyes. At another point, they were...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Co-Host Vanna White’s ‘Sweet Stella’ Dies, Posts Photo Tribute

On Monday (April 25th), long-time “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Vanna White took to her Instagram account to announce her cat Stella passed away. The feline was 16 years old. “My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven,” Vanna White declared in the social media post, which features a snapshot of her kissing the cat. “I miss her so much and will cherish the special memories of the 16 years we had together.”
PETS
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Fans praise Kim Kardashian for going makeup-free on ‘The Kardashians’

Kim Kardashian is taking it all off. Not only does the Skims founder show serious skin on the cover of the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, but she’s also going makeup-free on “The Kardashians.”  The reality star — who’s rarely seen without a full face of glam — went au naturel during Thursday’s new episode of the Hulu show, in a scene in which she worked out with sister Khloé and Tristan Thompson. Kim let the on-again, off-again couple into her home wearing a white duvet Skims robe ($198) that’s currently sold out, although similar styles are available. Fans on Twitter praised her stripped-down, filter-free...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Johnny Depp Wraps Defamation Testimony: ‘Yes, I Am’ a Domestic Violence Victim

Click here to read the full article. In his final day on the stand in his $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp told the court “the only person that I have ever abused in my life is myself.” After a three-day break in which the court was dark, the seven-person jury listened to a series of audio recordings — often chaotic and difficult to decipher — that included a Depp prediction that Heard “will hit the wall hard,” a phrase that also appeared in a text message written by the actor that was introduced to the court. “You...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

107K+
Followers
12K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy