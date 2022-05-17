Married Lenny Hochstein’s girlfriend, Katharina Mazepa, ‘proud’ to be with him

There’s no shame in Katharina Mazepa’s game.

Lenny Hochstein’s new girlfriend is “very proud” to be dating the plastic surgeon despite his marriage to “Real Housewives of Miami” star Lisa Hochstein, a source tells Page Six exclusively.

“[Katharina] was strutting and holding on to Lenny’s arm. She seemed very proud to be with him. He seemed more nonchalant about it all,” a source close to Mazepa shares, adding that they were made to believe Lisa and Lenny “had split a while ago, and he traded Lisa in for a newer model.”

Mazepa, 26, didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

Lenny, 55, confirmed to Page Six exclusively Monday that he and Lisa, 39, are divorcing after 12 years of marriage and two children.

“It was after the decision was made that I started seeing Katharina,” he told us of the Australian model. “This is something that Lisa was well aware of before it happened. Our issues have nothing to do with the filming of the show.”

Lisa, however, slammed her estranged husband’s “reckless handling” of their split.

“It was after the decision was made that I started seeing Katharina,” Lenny told Page Six of his divorce and new girlfriend. katharinamazepa/Instagram

“With two young children involved, as a mom I’m going to focus all of my energy and time on them,” she said via her rep. “I’m blindsided by his behavior and reckless handling of the situation.”

The “Boob God,” who is being sued by at least four patients for malpractice, and Mazepa have been spotted around Miami getting handsy in recent weeks despite the fact that the reality stars had yet to split.

We broke the news that “a drink was thrown” as Lenny partied at Miami hotspot Gala with Mazepa earlier this month when Lisa and her “RHOM” co-star Larsa Pippen arrived.

“RHOM” star Lisa slammed Lenny for his “reckless handling” of their split. lisahochstein

“They were all there, and they did have words,” an insider revealed.

Another source told us, “There was a showdown at Gala Miami,” adding that Lenny walked in with his “new girlfriend.”

“Lisa got in her face and yelled at her,” the second source added.