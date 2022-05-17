Neil Patrick Harris apologizes for Amy Winehouse corpse charcuterie

He’s eating his words.

Neil Patrick Harris apologized after a photo resurfaced from his 2011 Halloween party showing a meat platter designed to look like Amy Winehouse’s corpse.

“A photo recently resurfaced from a Halloween-themed party my husband [David Burtka] and I hosted 11 years ago,” Harris said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly Monday. “It was regrettable then, and it remains regrettable now.”

He added, “Amy Winehouse was a once-in-a-generation talent, and I’m sorry for any hurt this image caused.”

In a since-deleted tweet, party attendee Justin Mikita posted a photo of the graphic edible display, which depicted a bloodied version of the late singer lying on an autopsy table with a cigarette in her mouth alongside a small card titling the piece “The Corpse of Amy Winehouse.”

“Look who showed up at @ActuallyNPH & @GourmetMD’s Halloween party last night. Looking good,” Mikita, who married Jesse Tyler Ferguson in 2013, tweeted at the time.

Winehouse died of alcohol poisoning at the age of 27 on July 23, 2011, just months before Harris’ party.

Nearly 11 years later, screenshots of the insensitive photo made the rounds on the internet once again, leaving several people with a bad taste in their mouths for the “How I Met Your Mother” alum, 48, and some calling the joke “f–king disgusting.”

“I don’t care if it was 10 years ago, Neil Patrick Harris getting an ‘Amy Winehouse’s Corpse’ meat platter 3 months after her tragic death is so disturbing. That’s someone’s daughter, friend, loved one, and is undeniably her,” one person tweeted .

“the way amy winehouse was treated before and after her death is so insanely disgusting :/ she deserved so much better. also f–k you neil patrick harris,” a second person wrote .

“Amy Winehouse dies tragically young and you serve a replica of her corpse as a meat platter shortly after her death? That’s next level deplorable,” a third agreed .

Others defended Patrick, arguing it was just a joke and that people should move on.

“So Neil Patrick Harris apologized for an 11 year old Amy Winehouse joke. Talk about grave digging to bring up something so old. Might as well bring the corpse back up with you since you’re already down there,” one fan tweeted .

“People are mad bc Neil Patrick Harris had a platter of food in the shape of Amy Winehouse? Yet, the second a celebrity dies, y’all flood the internet with memes. The math isn’t mathing. Make it make sense. Stop reaching. 😂,” another agreed .

This isn’t Harris’ first controversy that led to an apology. The actor said sorry to Rachel Bloom in 2018 after tweeting about not knowing who she was at the Tony Awards.