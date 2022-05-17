ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Neil Patrick Harris apologizes for Amy Winehouse corpse charcuterie

By Leah Bitsky
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JRAXp_0fguL39H00

He’s eating his words.

Neil Patrick Harris apologized after a photo resurfaced from his 2011 Halloween party showing a meat platter designed to look like Amy Winehouse’s corpse.

“A photo recently resurfaced from a Halloween-themed party my husband [David Burtka] and I hosted 11 years ago,” Harris said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly Monday. “It was regrettable then, and it remains regrettable now.”

He added, “Amy Winehouse was a once-in-a-generation talent, and I’m sorry for any hurt this image caused.”

In a since-deleted tweet, party attendee Justin Mikita posted a photo of the graphic edible display, which depicted a bloodied version of the late singer lying on an autopsy table with a cigarette in her mouth alongside a small card titling the piece “The Corpse of Amy Winehouse.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UeYUk_0fguL39H00
Neil Patrick Harris is eating crow after a photo of his 2011 Amy Winehouse corpse meat platter resurfaced on the internet.
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

“Look who showed up at @ActuallyNPH & @GourmetMD’s Halloween party last night. Looking good,” Mikita, who married Jesse Tyler Ferguson in 2013, tweeted at the time.

Winehouse died of alcohol poisoning at the age of 27 on July 23, 2011, just months before Harris’ party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hYPms_0fguL39H00
Harris hosted the Halloween party with the tasteless display just months after the singer’s death.
justinmikita/Twitter

Nearly 11 years later, screenshots of the insensitive photo made the rounds on the internet once again, leaving several people with a bad taste in their mouths for the “How I Met Your Mother” alum, 48, and some calling the joke “f–king disgusting.”

“I don’t care if it was 10 years ago, Neil Patrick Harris getting an ‘Amy Winehouse’s Corpse’ meat platter 3 months after her tragic death is so disturbing. That’s someone’s daughter, friend, loved one, and is undeniably her,” one person tweeted .

“the way amy winehouse was treated before and after her death is so insanely disgusting :/ she deserved so much better. also f–k you neil patrick harris,” a second person wrote .

“Amy Winehouse dies tragically young and you serve a replica of her corpse as a meat platter shortly after her death? That’s next level deplorable,” a third agreed .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=107ajR_0fguL39H00
Winehouse died from alcohol poisoning in July 2011.
Getty Images

Others defended Patrick, arguing it was just a joke and that people should move on.

“So Neil Patrick Harris apologized for an 11 year old Amy Winehouse joke. Talk about grave digging to bring up something so old. Might as well bring the corpse back up with you since you’re already down there,” one fan tweeted .

“People are mad bc Neil Patrick Harris had a platter of food in the shape of Amy Winehouse? Yet, the second a celebrity dies, y’all flood the internet with memes. The math isn’t mathing. Make it make sense. Stop reaching. 😂,” another agreed .

This isn’t Harris’ first controversy that led to an apology. The actor said sorry to Rachel Bloom in 2018 after tweeting about not knowing who she was at the Tony Awards.

Comments / 2

ChowderBerryCrunch
5d ago

Was it in bad taste? yes absolutely, but this is getting out of hand. this happened a decade ago. why dig this up and make him apologize now?

Reply
2
Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Burtka
Person
Rachel Bloom
Person
Neil Patrick Harris
Person
Amy Winehouse
Person
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Person
Justin Mikita
Page Six

Val Kilmer’s daughter says watching dad film ‘Maverick’ was ‘extraordinary’

Emotions were flying high on the set of “Top Gun: Maverick.”  Val Kilmer was back 36 years after the classic original film was released to make a brief cameo in the new sequel, out May 27, as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky alongside his old onscreen rival Tom Cruise as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.  In the poignant scene, filmed in front of a small group of crew and family, the former hotshots touchingly reunite in the office of Iceman, who’s now a commander in the US Navy. The affection we see on the stars’ faces, sources say, didn’t take much acting from either man.  “I was...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charcuterie#The Corpse#Tony Awards#Entertainment Weekly#Wireimage
Glamour

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Were Spotted in Los Angeles After Skipping the Met Gala

It’s been a while since the last Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck update. And by a while, I mean a few days. Jen and Ben skipped Monday’s Met Gala, and they were sorely missed: Jennifer Lopez knows how to dress thematically, and I’ll be wondering forever how she would have interpreted “Gilded Glamour.” At the Met Gala, in September 2021, Lopez, in Ralph Lauren, interpreted the “In America” theme by wearing a western/cowboy-inspired look. Lopez and Affleck did not walk the carpet together, but they were spotted making out outside the museum.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Sarah Silverman defends herself after telling The View hosts she shares toothbrush with boyfriend

Sarah Silverman has defended herself after revealing that she and her boyfriend Rory Albanese share the same toothbrush.The comedian, 51, addressed the couple’s hygiene habits during an appearance on The View, where she told the hosts that she’s “never shared a toothbrush with another person” in her life, but that, “for some reason,” it’s different with Albanese.“I have never shared a toothbrush with another person in my life,” she said. “And for some reason, with Rory we have never not used the same toothbrush.”The admission prompted disgust from many of The View hosts, with Joy Behar immediately responding: “Ew,...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

What Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa's Relationship Is Like Now Amid His ‘Casual’ Eiza González Romance

It didn't take long for a source to speak out about how Jason Momoa's surprise new “casual” romance with Eiza González is affecting his relationship with his ex Lisa Bonet, with whom he shares two children, 14-year-old Lola and 13-year-old Nakoa-Wolf. A source made it clear to Entertainment Tonight: Bonet and Momoa are still on good terms. The former couple was together for nearly 20 years before announcing their split this January. They married in October 2017 and first started dating in 2005.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton wows in bold bardot gown for glamorous red carpet with Prince William

On Thursday evening, the Duchess of Cambridge had a show-stopping fashion moment at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square, London. Looking positively glorious alongside husband Prince William, the mother-of-three wore a glamorous Roland Mouret dress with a bardot neckline - a favourite of sister-in-law Meghan Markle. The dress was a black column style with a white band across the top that showed off her collarbones.
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Marc Anthony Is Engaged to a 23-Year-Old Model a Month After Ex J-Lo’s Engagement to Ben

Click here to read the full article. Cause for celebration! The celebrity engagements of 2022 include Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Josh Duhamel and more stars who put a ring on it (or got a ring put on) this year, and we can’t wait to see these weddings. Of course, the celebrity engagements of 2022 come after a year of star-studded engagements the year before from famous couples like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker; Britney Spears and Sam Asghari; and Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers. Kardashian and Barker, who started dating in December 2020, announced their engagement in October 2021 with...
NFL
Page Six

Page Six

107K+
Followers
12K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy