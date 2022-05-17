Pedestrian struck by vehicle crossing North Platte street

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Norfolk woman was sentenced to a decade in prison for intending to distribute more than 100 grams of meth. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska, Nicole Peterson, 37, of Norfolk, was sentenced in federal court for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 18 HOURS AGO