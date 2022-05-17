ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

Pedestrian struck by vehicle crossing North Platte street

North Platte Post
 5 days ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Police said a man was injured when he was struck by a vehicle in North Platte on Monday. Police said on Monday...

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

