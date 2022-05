Alex Neil said Sunderland's promotion to the Championship is "the first step" towards where they want to be after their play-off victory over Wycombe at Wembley. Neil, who only took over at the Stadium of Light in February, led the Black Cats back to the second tier after a four-year absence with a 2-0 win in the League One play-off final, through goals in either half from Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart.

