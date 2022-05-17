ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rising: May 17, 2022

By Bstahovic
The Hill
The Hill
Great Replacement theory GAINING traction? Media blames Buffalo shooting on Tucker Carlson

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave debate media’s role in the Buffalo supermarket shooting.

Robby Soave: Buffalo shooter was KNOWN to authorities, NY Gov Kathy Hochul DEFLECTS Blame

Robby Soave considers the role of social media and video games in mass shootings, and describes the legality of hate speech under the First Amendment.

Pfizer’s Paxlovid Covid REBOUND problem is confusing scientists: Kim Iversen

Masks are BACK in NYC, city issues alert but stops short at MANDATES

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave debate mask mandates, and the role of masks in today’s world.

New WH press sec BUNGLES inflation question. Biden, Dems see DOOM polls ahead of midterms

Jordan Chariton and Philip Wegmann discuss why the Biden administration’s handling of inflation isn’t landing with voters.

Twitter EXPOSED? Leaked video shows site’s engineer saying employees are ‘Commie as f**k’

Briahna Joy Gray, Kim Iversen, and Robby Soave discuss whether Elon Musk’s Twitter deal will go through.

Critics slam Biden for visiting Buffalo but NOT Waukesha

Briahna Joy Gray, Kim Iversen, and Robby Soave discuss the political fallout from the tragic grocery store shooting in Buffalo, NY.

ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
The Hill

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

