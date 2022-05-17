Twins' Carlos Correa to be activated off IL, return Tuesday against A's

Correa has missed more than a week after being hit by a pitch.

Carlos Correa is set to return to the Twins lineup Tuesday night.

The star shortstop was placed on the IL on May 10 having been hit on the finger by a pitch four days earlier against the Baltimore Orioles.

After the Twins' 3-1 win over the Oakland A's Monday, Rocco Baldelli said the team would be activating Correa from the IL ahead of Tuesday night's game.

After a slow start, Correa had been building some momentum with the bat before injury derailed his progress.

He's currently slashing .255/.320/.372 with two home runs and 11 RBIs so far this season.

He missed the series against his former team the Houston Astros, and the Twins could have used him as they dropped the homestand 0-3.

But they've bounced back since then, taking a home series 2-1 against the Cleveland Guardians, and started their road trip against the A's with a win.