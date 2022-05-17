ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

George Pickens Contract Details Released

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23IsRg_0fguHy4v00

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie was the first draft pick to sign.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed four of their seven draft picks, including wide receiver George Pickens. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson , here are his contract details.

The Steelers signed their second-round pick to a four-year, $6.752 million deal that includes a $2.09 million signing bonus. He has $705,000 in fully-guaranteed money for skill, injury and salary cap.

In his second season, Pickens will earn $1.011 million on fully-guaranteed money. The two years following, he'll earn $1.318 million and $1.625 million.

The Steelers have also signed Connor Heyward, Chris Oladokun and Mark Robinson. Their contract details have not been released.

Kenny Pickett, Calvin Austin and DeMarvin Leal remain for the Steelers draft pick signings.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Predicted to Sign LT Eric Fisher

Drama Brewing Between Bengals and Jessie Bates

Chris Simms Ranks Kenny Pickett Second-Last QB in NFL

Vince Williams Becomes Local High School Coach

Steelers Sign Four Rookie Tryouts

Antonio Browns Asks to Retire a Steeler

Steelers Sign WR Tyler Snead After Tryout

Steelers Sign Arizona DT After Tryout

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Browns Cut Former Cowboys Player With Failed Physical

The Cleveland Browns have cut cornerback Reggie Robinson after he failed his physical. Robinson was claimed off waivers by the Browns after the Texans cut ties with him. Houston only had him for a couple of months after claiming him off waivers from Dallas. He sat out the entire 2021...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Joe Burrow Said About Baker Mayfield

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow showed respect for Baker Mayfield during a recent appearance on the "Full Send Podcast." When asked by the hosts about Mayfield's current situation in limbo with the Browns, Burrow was quick to point out how well the former No. 1 overall pick has played against Cincinnati.
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers' Mike Tomlin has nice gesture for Ravens' Sam Koch

During their respective tenures, Tomlin’s Steelers won 18 head-to-head matchups in the regular season while Koch’s Ravens won 15. The two teams also won one Super Bowl each over that span and met a total of three times in the playoffs, with Pittsburgh winning two of those games.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

Last Friday, the Las Vegas Raiders traded wide receiver Bryan Edwards and a conditional seventh-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for a fifth-round pick. Exactly one week later, they added a new wideout to their receiving corps. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport announced that Las Vegas has signed wide receiver Jordan...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers Pittsburgh#Nfl#Bengals#American Football#Sports#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Pro Football Network#Wr#Tryout Steelers Sign#Facebook
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To 'Alarming' Patriots Rumor

The New England Patriots are reshuffling a lot of their coaching staff this offseason, especially on the offensive side of the ball. However, Bill Belichick is keeping things quiet, especially when it comes to the official titles for coaches like Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. Patriots players are rumored to...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Panthers still interested in 2 veteran QBs

The Carolina Panthers still have their eyes on at least two veteran quarterbacks as they consider upgrading at the position, according to a report. The Panthers still maintain some interest in quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo, according to Steve Reed of the Associated Press. However, the only way a trade is possible would be for either the Cleveland Browns or San Francisco 49ers to pick up a significant portion of each quarterback’s salary, which is not likely to happen.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Terrell Owens Reveals How Fast He Could Run The 40 Right Now

Even at 48 years of age, Terrell Owens is still playing competitive football. The NFL Hall of Famer is part of the Fan Controlled Football League. T.O. continues to maintain he can still contribute at the NFL level, even going so far as to reportedly reach out to Andy Reid about playing for the Chiefs last season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
The Spun

Jordan Addison Reportedly Makes His Transfer Decision

Jordan Addison's long-awaited transfer decision is reportedly a forgone conclusion. According to college football insider Jordan Schultz, the former Pittsburgh wide receiver is expected to announce his commitment to the USC Trojans sometime in the coming weeks "barring a last minute change of heart." National recruiting insider Geoff Ketchum of...
NFL
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
564K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy