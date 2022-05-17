ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers Predicted to Sign Left Tackle Eric Fisher

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n47Bu_0fguHxCC00

The Pittsburgh Steelers are predicted to add one more piece to their offensive line.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are through the opening period of free agency and the NFL Draft, but their status on adding more players seems to still be open.

ESPN Insider Bill Barnwell predicted in his latest piece that the Steelers will add left tackle Eric Fisher from the open market as the team approaches OTAs and minicamp.

"Speaking of Fisher and the left tackle market, there really aren't any openings at the moment," Barnwell wrote. "The Panthers and Seahawks addressed their holes in the draft. The Bears need a left tackle, but they don't seem committed to spending much money or helping Justin Fields in 2022. Fisher and the Colts weren't able to come to terms on a new deal in March, and if a reunion was going to happen, it seems like it would've taken place by now."

Barnwell believes Dan Moore Jr. has potential, but his inability to show it as a rookie should keep the Steelers' eyes on more options. Plus, they've already add James Daniels and Mason Cole, so they've shown they're winning to spend money.

"The Steelers started fourth-rounder Dan Moore for 16 games in 2021 and didn't get great results; Moore ranked last in the NFL among tackles in pass block win rate and was about league average against the run," Barnwell wrote. "The Steelers shouldn't immediately abandon their hopes of developing Moore into a valuable tackle, but adding Fisher would give them a reliable left tackle to protect first-round pick Kenny Pickett."

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Drama Brewing Between Bengals and Jessie Bates

Chris Simms Ranks Kenny Pickett Second-Last QB in NFL

Vince Williams Becomes Local High School Coach

Steelers Sign Four Rookie Tryouts

Antonio Browns Asks to Retire a Steeler

Steelers Sign WR Tyler Snead After Tryout

Steelers Sign Arizona DT After Tryout

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Steelers Will Be Patient With Minkah Fitzpatrick: Fans React

Back in 2019 the Pittsburgh Steelers made a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins to acquire star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. But with Fitzpatrick's contract running out, people are confused as to why they haven't extended him yet. On Thursday, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported that the Steelers "won't be...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Tomlin has nice gesture for retiring rival

After a decade-and-a-half of battles in the AFC North division, Mike Tomlin is going out of his way to show respect to a retiring adversary. Longtime Baltimore Ravens punter Sam Koch announced on Thursday that he was retiring from the NFL after a productive 16-year career. The Pittsburgh Steelers coach...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

Last Friday, the Las Vegas Raiders traded wide receiver Bryan Edwards and a conditional seventh-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for a fifth-round pick. Exactly one week later, they added a new wideout to their receiving corps. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport announced that Las Vegas has signed wide receiver Jordan...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Jeremy Fowler Has Telling Update On Steelers GM Search

Over the past few months, the Pittsburgh Steelers have gone through an extensive search for a new general manager. Longtime Steelers GM Kevin Colbert retired following the 2022 NFL draft, where he and the team spent a first-round pick on quarterback Kenny Pickett. Pittsburgh knew Colbert was stepping down and had already interviewed nearly 15 candidates.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To 'Alarming' Patriots Rumor

The New England Patriots are reshuffling a lot of their coaching staff this offseason, especially on the offensive side of the ball. However, Bill Belichick is keeping things quiet, especially when it comes to the official titles for coaches like Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. Patriots players are rumored to...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
Larry Brown Sports

Eli Manning takes swipe at NFL team owner

Eli Manning got the best of the New England Patriots in the two biggest games of his career, and he rarely turns down an opportunity to boast about it. Patriots owner Robert Kraft was honored on Wednesday night with Sports Business Journal’s 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award. Manning was among those in attendance, and he had a great zinger for Kraft while congratulating the 80-year-old. Eli said his mother Olivia has offered an apology to Kraft because Kraft’s team would probably have won 10 Super Bowls if not for Eli and his brother Peyton.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NBC Sports

Eagles legend Foles may have found a new home

It makes too much sense to not happen. A Nick Foles-Frank Reich reunion appears close, according to Colts beat writer Zak Keefer of The Athletic. “Colts are working to add veteran QB Nick Foles, sources said,” Keefer tweeted. “Nothing done yet, but there’s a chance it comes by next week.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers Pittsburgh#Seahawks#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Nfl Draft#Espn#Colts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
Yardbarker

NFL Insider Praises Bengals Rookie Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt

The Bengals signed rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt on Friday. They selected him in the second-round (60th overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft. The 22-year-old ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at 5-11, 196 pounds. He also has a 75.5-inch wingspan. ESPN NFL Analyst Louis Riddick had big-time praise for the newest...
CINCINNATI, OH
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
564K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy