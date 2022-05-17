Steelers Predicted to Sign Left Tackle Eric Fisher

The Pittsburgh Steelers are predicted to add one more piece to their offensive line.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are through the opening period of free agency and the NFL Draft, but their status on adding more players seems to still be open.

ESPN Insider Bill Barnwell predicted in his latest piece that the Steelers will add left tackle Eric Fisher from the open market as the team approaches OTAs and minicamp.

"Speaking of Fisher and the left tackle market, there really aren't any openings at the moment," Barnwell wrote. "The Panthers and Seahawks addressed their holes in the draft. The Bears need a left tackle, but they don't seem committed to spending much money or helping Justin Fields in 2022. Fisher and the Colts weren't able to come to terms on a new deal in March, and if a reunion was going to happen, it seems like it would've taken place by now."

Barnwell believes Dan Moore Jr. has potential, but his inability to show it as a rookie should keep the Steelers' eyes on more options. Plus, they've already add James Daniels and Mason Cole, so they've shown they're winning to spend money.

"The Steelers started fourth-rounder Dan Moore for 16 games in 2021 and didn't get great results; Moore ranked last in the NFL among tackles in pass block win rate and was about league average against the run," Barnwell wrote. "The Steelers shouldn't immediately abandon their hopes of developing Moore into a valuable tackle, but adding Fisher would give them a reliable left tackle to protect first-round pick Kenny Pickett."

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Drama Brewing Between Bengals and Jessie Bates

Chris Simms Ranks Kenny Pickett Second-Last QB in NFL

Vince Williams Becomes Local High School Coach

Steelers Sign Four Rookie Tryouts

Antonio Browns Asks to Retire a Steeler

Steelers Sign WR Tyler Snead After Tryout

Steelers Sign Arizona DT After Tryout