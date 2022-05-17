ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver in stolen car slams into LAPD cruiser during Hollywood chase

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 5 days ago

The driver behind the wheel of a stolen car rammed into a Los Angeles police cruiser during a chase in Hollywood Monday night.

The pursuit involving the stolen car began before 10:30 p.m. in downtown Los Angeles.

The chase made its way onto the northbound 101 freeway and into Hollywood.

Sky2 was over the scene when the female driver rammed into an LAPD patrol cruiser off the 101 freeway at Western Avenue.

Following a standoff, officers broke out the rear window of the car and took the woman into custody. She was not immediately identified.

The exact circumstances that sparked the chase were unclear. The northbound lanes of the 101 freeway were shut down during the standoff.

