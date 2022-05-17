A third round of free COVID test kits is available. Here's how to order the at-home tests.

Identification, credit card data or health insurance information is not required to get free COVID-19 tests from the government. Ascend Agency

A government website providing free at-home COVID tests has reopened to offer a third round of free kits to Americans.

Households in the U.S. will be eligible to order eight additional test kits from the government website COVIDTests.gov .

When clicking on the link to order, visitors are redirected to a U.S. Postal Service website to complete it. Each order will include eight rapid antigen COVID-19 test kits, shipped free. The USPS said the order will ship in two separate packages, four tests in each package.

The tests are available for every residential address in the U.S.

"As the highly transmissible subvariants of Omicron drive a rise in cases in parts of the country, free and accessible tests will help slow the spread of the virus," a statement from the Biden administration said Tuesday.

The website first launched in January , offering households up to four test kits per address. A second round of free tests was made available in March. Since then, about 350 million free tests have been delivered to households, the White House said.

How to order free COVID tests

Visit COVIDTests.gov and click on "Order Free At-Home Tests." Once you arrive on the USPS site, add your contact information and shipping address. Identification, credit card data or health insurance information is not required.

Households are limited to 16 total tests per residential address. Packages typically ship within seven to 12 days of ordering.

