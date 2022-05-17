ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Nestlé flies baby formula supplies to US from Netherlands, Switzerland to combat shortage

By Scott Gleeson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Nestlé is flying Gerber baby food formula to the United States from the Netherlands and Switzerland to address significant shortages in American supermarkets, the food and beverage company said in a statement Tuesday.

"We prioritized these products because they serve a critical medical purpose as they are for babies with cow’s milk protein allergies," the company said in a statement provided to Reuters . “Both products were already being imported but we moved shipments up and rushed via air to help fill immediate needs."

U.S. manufacturer Abbott Laboratories first recalled dozens of types of its Similac, Alimentum and EleCare formulas in February, sending many parents into a buying frenzy and emptying the aisles of supermarkets. Abbott Nutrition and the Food and Drug Administration struck a deal to begin the process of reopening its Michigan baby formula factory earlier this week.

What to know: Here's why there is a baby formula shortage in the US and what's being done about it

Companies have been forced to respond with contingency plans in the shortage. Reckitt Benckiser told Reuters earlier this week that it's boosting baby formula production by nearly 30% and making more frequent deliveries to stores.

Nestlé said Gerber is a “small player” in the infant formula market but said airfreighting formulas internationally can help accelerate the process to aid vulnerable families.

The Biden administration said  Monday: "The White House is having ongoing conversations with the four major infant formula manufacturers – Reckitt, Abbott, Nestle/Gerber, and Perrigo – to work with them to identify transportation, logistical, and supplier hurdles to increasing production of formula at their US- and FDA-approved facilities, to expand the amount and speed of FDA-approved formula being shipped into the country, and ensure that formula is quickly moving to retailers from factories."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nestlé flies baby formula supplies to US from Netherlands, Switzerland to combat shortage

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infant Formula#Formulas#American#Reuters#Abbott Laboratories#Abbott Nutrition
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Switzerland
Country
Netherlands
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

478K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy