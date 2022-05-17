Nestlé flies baby formula supplies to US from Netherlands, Switzerland to combat shortage

Nestlé is flying Gerber baby food formula to the United States from the Netherlands and Switzerland to address significant shortages in American supermarkets, the food and beverage company said in a statement Tuesday.

"We prioritized these products because they serve a critical medical purpose as they are for babies with cow’s milk protein allergies," the company said in a statement provided to Reuters . “Both products were already being imported but we moved shipments up and rushed via air to help fill immediate needs."

U.S. manufacturer Abbott Laboratories first recalled dozens of types of its Similac, Alimentum and EleCare formulas in February, sending many parents into a buying frenzy and emptying the aisles of supermarkets. Abbott Nutrition and the Food and Drug Administration struck a deal to begin the process of reopening its Michigan baby formula factory earlier this week.

What to know: Here's why there is a baby formula shortage in the US and what's being done about it

Companies have been forced to respond with contingency plans in the shortage. Reckitt Benckiser told Reuters earlier this week that it's boosting baby formula production by nearly 30% and making more frequent deliveries to stores.

Nestlé said Gerber is a “small player” in the infant formula market but said airfreighting formulas internationally can help accelerate the process to aid vulnerable families.

The Biden administration said Monday: "The White House is having ongoing conversations with the four major infant formula manufacturers – Reckitt, Abbott, Nestle/Gerber, and Perrigo – to work with them to identify transportation, logistical, and supplier hurdles to increasing production of formula at their US- and FDA-approved facilities, to expand the amount and speed of FDA-approved formula being shipped into the country, and ensure that formula is quickly moving to retailers from factories."

