Miami, FL

National Hurricane Center spokesman retiring June 1

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

MIAMI (AP) — The National Hurricane Center’s communications and public affairs officer is retiring after 15 years in Miami.

Meteorologist Dennis Feltgen announced his retirement on Tuesday, saying he will be stepping down as of the June 1 start of hurricane season. He’ll be succeeded by meteorologist Maria Torres.

“After more than 20 years with NOAA (15 of that at NHC), preceded by 28 years as a broadcast meteorologist, I am ready,” Feltgen said in an email.

“It has been a distinct privilege and honor to work with you during these many years, particularly during the recent record hurricane seasons,” he added. “Stay safe and be well.”

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
