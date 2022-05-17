Take the Green Team survey

The Fanwood Carriage House (Patricia M. Kuran Cultural Arts Center), which is next to Borough Hall, is available to those who need a cooling station. Please let friends and neighbors know that this service is available in the event their air conditioning fails. If you need use of the building, call Fanwood Police at the non-emergency number, 908-322-5000. You can also come to police headquarters, 75 N. Martine Avenue, and make it known that you wish to use the building. There is A/C and power outlets for standard electronic devices. Bring your own water and any medications. As always, during periods of extreme weather, please check on elderly or disabled neighbors and always call 911 in an emergency.

FANWOOD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO