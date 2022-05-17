ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fanwood, NJ

Take the Green Team survey

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fanwood Green Team, volunteers dedicated to our environment and maintaining our Sustainable Jersey...

Cooling Station Available

The Fanwood Carriage House (Patricia M. Kuran Cultural Arts Center), which is next to Borough Hall, is available to those who need a cooling station. Please let friends and neighbors know that this service is available in the event their air conditioning fails. If you need use of the building, call Fanwood Police at the non-emergency number, 908-322-5000. You can also come to police headquarters, 75 N. Martine Avenue, and make it known that you wish to use the building. There is A/C and power outlets for standard electronic devices. Bring your own water and any medications. As always, during periods of extreme weather, please check on elderly or disabled neighbors and always call 911 in an emergency.
Public Notice: Special Council Meeting, Monday May 23, 2022

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, in compliance with the provisions of the “Open Public Meetings Act” of the State of New Jersey, N.J.S.A. 10:4 et seq., specifically N.J.S.A. 10:4-8 (d), the Mayor and Council of the Borough of Fanwood, County of Union, State of New Jersey, advises that a Meeting will be held on May 23, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. est. The meeting will be conducted by means of electronic, telephonic communications, and/or videotelephony-teleconference.
