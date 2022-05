Market Street kicks off company-wide fundraising campaign benefitting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

As redevelopment continues to move forward in east McKinney, the city is looking at how to prepare for traffic needs as they come about. Estimates indicate that at full development, the city expects a 150% increase in traffic use in the area of east McKinney that is east of State Highway 5, west of Airport Drive, south of US 380 and north of Standifer Street. In response, the city is looking to develop a roadway framework that can help address development and increased use as it comes down the road.

COLLIN COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO