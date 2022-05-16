ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

Driver Arrested For DUI

santivachronicle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuis Domingo was arrested Monday, May 9 and charged with driving under the influence. A deceased...

santivachronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
SCDNReports

Florida Deputy Fired Following DUI Arrest

Florida Deputy Fired Following DUI ArrestFlorida Mugshot. A patrol deputy in Florida has been fired from her job after being arrested for drinking and driving. Shelby Coniglio was pulled over by officers in St. Petersburg, and seemed to show multiple signs of impairment.
FLORIDA STATE
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Dump truck runs red light, T-bones car and kills 2

Both occupants of a car were killed when a dump truck running a red light crashed into them at an Olga intersection on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a dump truck driven by a 55-year-old man from Lehigh Acres was eastbound on Palm Beach Boulevard at around 2:30 p.m. A sedan driven by a 68-year-old man from Alva, with a 71-year-old woman from the same town as his passenger, was northbound on River Hall Parkway and was stopped at a red traffic signal. The Alva man’s traffic signal turned green and he drove his car into the intersection when the dump truck entered on a red traffic signal.
ALVA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Captiva, FL
Sanibel, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Sanibel, FL
sarasotanewsleader.com

$5.95-million settlement with former teacher struck and dragged by county worker in truck to be presented to County Commission on May 24 for consideration

Office of County Attorney recommends board accept terms; otherwise, case would be rescheduled for trial. With a jury already selected and sworn as of May 6, a deputy Sarasota County attorney and attorneys representing a woman who suffered severe injuries in a May 2020 accident caused by a county employee informed a 12th Judicial Circuit Court judge on May 9 that the parties had reached a settlement in the case, Circuit Court records show.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
NBC 2

Catalytic converter thieves caught in the act by CCSO

NAPLES, Fla. — Deputies from North Naples, Golden Gate and East Naples Patrol districts worked together along with Aviation, Drone and K-9 units Tuesday night to arrest a pair of thieves who were caught trying to steal a catalytic converter from a truck. The men identified as 40-year old...
NAPLES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County, Hendry deputies fatally shoot barricaded suspect

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office and Hendry County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the fatal shooting of a barricaded suspect on Monday after a 12-hour standoff in Hendry County. According to HCSO, a call came at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon from a property owner reporting a man...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Multiple overdoses lead to warrant, arrest of Englewood man

An Englewood man faces a series of drug charges after a warrant was executed at his apartment on Tuesday. Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies say Ryan James Gros, 43, was arrested when a search of his Pendleton Ave. apartment resulted in deputies finding Fentanyl, methamphetamine, and Trazadone, a drug classified as a ‘new legend drug.’ Drug paraphernalia was also found inside the apartment.
ENGLEWOOD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy