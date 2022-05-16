Driver Arrested For DUI

Both occupants of a car were killed when a dump truck running a red light crashed into them at an Olga intersection on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a dump truck driven by a 55-year-old man from Lehigh Acres was eastbound on Palm Beach Boulevard at around 2:30 p.m. A sedan driven by a 68-year-old man from Alva, with a 71-year-old woman from the same town as his passenger, was northbound on River Hall Parkway and was stopped at a red traffic signal. The Alva man’s traffic signal turned green and he drove his car into the intersection when the dump truck entered on a red traffic signal.

ALVA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO