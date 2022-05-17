Teaching prison reform and abolition to future Mass. lawyers

The new Massachusetts agency charged with tracking complaints against police officers says it will be several more weeks before it makes public a database of complaints and the officers involved. The Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission originally hoped to publish the data as early as Friday. But the...
The unemployment rate in Massachusetts dropped slightly in April as employers added 10,500 jobs, state officials reported Friday. The labor department announced a 4.1% jobless rate, down from 4.3% in March, with more jobs being filled in leisure and hospitality, a sector that ebbs and flows depending on seasonal tourism.
During her time studying restaurant hospitality and food systems at Georgetown University, urban farmer Adrienne Wilson got to thinking about access to food where she grew up in South Central Los Angeles. South Central is considered a food desert, a place where residents don’t have convenient access to fresh foods....
A strong dome of high pressure is going to build in the region later Friday, bringing about some of the hottest air we can possibly see this time of year. We won't know until the end of the weekend just how hot it gets or how many records will fall, but there's the possibility we set new daily records on Saturday and Sunday — and an outside chance we break the all-time hottest May temperature as well.
Comments / 0