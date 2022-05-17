Teaching prison reform and abolition to future Mass. lawyers

A strong dome of high pressure is going to build in the region later Friday, bringing about some of the hottest air we can possibly see this time of year. We won't know until the end of the weekend just how hot it gets or how many records will fall, but there's the possibility we set new daily records on Saturday and Sunday — and an outside chance we break the all-time hottest May temperature as well.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO