“I was a weird little kid,” says AD100 interior designer Ken Fulk. “I always saw the world in a cinematic fashion.” Fulk, the man behind the Chrysler Building’s sky-high Deco Cloud Club, as well as a member’s club in Boston’s tony Back Bay—both of which capture the spirit of Gilded Age glamour—learned how to set a scene by watching the masters at work. “The Bond villain house from Live and Let Die,” he reels off, calling from his house in Provincetown as waves lap at the dock and his dogs splash around. “The over-the-top lifestyle of Auntie Mame and the set changes of her apartment. Vincente Minnelli reruns of Meet Me in St. Louis. I went to see Grease like seven or eight times because I was just enthralled by those sort of childhood summer blockbusters.”

