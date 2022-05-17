ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After Fatal Shooting Outside School, District 287 Superintendent Supports Safety Recommendations, Including Metal Detectors

By WCCO-TV Staff
 5 days ago

RICHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) — The superintendent of a district that endured a fatal shooting outside one of its schools earlier this year says she supports board-recommended safety changes, including metal detectors.

Fifteen-year-old Jahmari Rice was shot and killed outside of South Education Center in February. Two other students were injured in the shooting, one critically.

Intermediate District 287, which includes the Richfield school, convened a Safety Response Team following the shooting. At a school board meeting last week, members discussed the team’s findings and recommendations, then passed them along to Superintendent Sandy Lewandowski for final approval.

The Safety Response Team recommended improvements in five areas:

– Staff training
– Physical layers of protection, including metal detectors
– Mental health layers of protection
– Systemic and social change
– Regular communication of safety

The team recommended installing metal detectors at on entrance at each of the district’s four education centers. Lewandowski said the detectors will be installed and “studied multiple times” over the next two years.

Other safety recommendations included security cameras, crisis, mental health and trauma training for staff and safety updates through newsletters and other communication channels. The team also recommended “District 287 leaders and staff should advocate for systemic and social change.”

Lewandowski said she fully supports the recommendations. She did note that “metal detectors are not the panacea for school safety” and that “over the past 15 years, the use of metal detectors in District 287 resulted in inequalities in who was asked to be screened and, ultimately, racial profiling.”

“The physical security of buildings is just one layer of safety, and we need many layers of safety working in tandem to optimize our safety efforts,” she said.

The Safety Response Team surveyed students, families and staff to put together its recommendations. You can read more about the team’s findings and recommendations on the district website .

Rice had transferred to South Education Center shortly before the shooting. Investigators say there was an argument, and they believe that’s when 19-year-old Alfredo Rosario Solis and 18-year-old Fernando Valdez Alvarez started shooting.

Both men are facing charges of murder and attempted murder.

Lewandowski is retiring this year. Her replacement, Marcy Doud, will begin in July.

District 287 provides specialized services for students throughout the metro.

Comments / 2

CBS Minnesota

Mpls City Attorney Halts Talks With Human Rights Department Until Allegations Of Police Spying On Black Leaders Can Be Verified

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minneapolis City Attorney’s office says it has yet to be able to confirm some of the most cutting allegations found in a recent Minnesota Department of Human Rights investigation, which said the city’s police used social media to spy on Black leaders and organizations. In an email sent to Mayor Jacob Frey and the Minneapolis City Council, Deputy City Attorney Erik Nilsson said his team “did not find any material proving that MPD systematically targeted covert social media to target Black leaders, Black organizations, and elected officials without a public safety objective.” Until his team can verify the information...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Man found yelling for help after being shot in north Minneapolis

Minneapolis police are investigating after a shooting in north Minneapolis left one man with life-threatening injuries Friday night. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to reports of shots fired on the 800 block of Elwood Avenue North at around 9:15 p.m. Callers stated that a man was in the front yard of a house yelling that he had been shot.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Owner Reunited With Dog After Car Was Stolen In Downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities woman is reunited with her dog after her vehicle was stolen in Minneapolis earlier this week while the pet was inside. The dog’s owner, Emily Moe, posted Saturday on Facebook saying that Lolo was found safe in West St. Paul. She wrote that on Friday a woman in West St. Paul used her own dog to attract the 2-year-old Lolo and get her under control. (credit: Emily Moe) Moe says that while Lolo has had a difficult couple of days, she’s going to be “just fine.” She thanked the public for their support and urged people not to leave pets unattended in cars. Moe’s vehicle, a black Honda CR-V, was stolen Tuesday in downtown Minneapolis, outside an apartment complex near Gold Medal Park.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson Takes ‘Indefinite’ Leave Of Absence

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Beleaguered Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson is taking a leave of absence “for the indefinite future,” according to a spokesperson with the county. In his place, Chief Deputy Tracey Martin will assume charge of the office’s operations. The department says the reason for Hutchinson’s leave is “health-related.” The county spokesperson said the sheriff will still receive pay and benefits during his leave, as it’s required by state law. “Under the leadership of Chief Deputy Tracey Martin and the command staff, the men and women of the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office remain committed to serving the residents of Hennepin County...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

2 killed in Anoka crash that following police pursuit

ANOKA, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say two men died after fleeing from an attempted traffic stop and later crashing into a pickup truck in Anoka County. Police in Coon Rapids tried to make the traffic stop shortly before midnight Tuesday. The driver took off and police pursued the car but broke off the chase once the vehicle crossed into Anoka.
ANOKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 Killed In Robbinsdale Shooting; Suspect Vehicle Found Abandoned In North Minneapolis

Originally published May 19 ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities are investigating Thursday after a shooting left two people dead in Robbinsdale. Police in the suburb just northwest of Minneapolis said that officers responded around 3:40 p.m. to a report of shots fired near the intersection of 36th Avenue and County Road 81. First-responders found a vehicle at the scene with a man and a woman dead inside. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims as 28-year-old Damone Rhodes and 24-year-old Aaronesia Clark. (credit: CBS) Not long after, police located a suspect vehicle abandoned in north Minneapolis. Officers are still searching for the shooter. Investigators say the shooting does not appear to be random, adding that their is no threat to the public. The shooting remains under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
